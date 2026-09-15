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IndyCar 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500

From Värnamo to victory lane: Hometown hero Felix Rosenqvist set for Sweden celebration

After winning the closest finish in Indy 500 history, the 34-year-old returns home for a day of live music, tributes, and IndyCar festivities

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Published:
Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda

Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fresh off his victory at the 2026 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, Felix Rosenqvist will return to his Swedish hometown of Värnamo for a free, family-friendly public celebration on Saturday, Dec. 5. Central Värnamo will open its doors to locals, motorsports fans, and visitors to honor the hometown hero's May 24 triumph.

Rosenqvist earned his first win in "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" behind the wheel of the #60 Honda for Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian. He edged out Team Penske’s David Malukas by a mere .0233 of a second, marking the closest finish in the century-plus history of the race.

“Celebrating an Indy 500 victory in my hometown will be an unforgettable way to conclude the best year of my life,” Rosenqvist said. “Sharing an occasion like this with everyone in Värnamo, where the dream began, will feel completely surreal. It will truly be one of those pinch-me moments.

“It is truly amazing to think that we will all be able to experience and share this together. I am really looking forward to seeing friends, family and everyone else in Värnamo in December.”

 

Organized jointly by Värnamo Näringsliv, Värnamo City, and Värnamo Municipality, the December program will feature stage tributes, interviews, live music, motorsports activities, and participation from IndyCar representatives.

“Felix Rosenqvist’s success is an outstanding achievement that has inspired tremendous pride and joy throughout Värnamo,” said Staffan Svensson, project manager and destination development officer at Värnamo Municipality.

”We want to give the people of Värnamo and the motorsports community an opportunity to celebrate him together, while also showcasing the strong sense of community and local pride that exists here.”

Anki Hansson of Värnamo Näringsliv, added, “This partnership reflects the strong sense of community that makes Värnamo what it is. Together, we want to create a public celebration that honors Felix while also welcoming visitors to Värnamo.”

Additional highlights and event news will be announced closer to December. 

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