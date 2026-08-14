Delays completing the new Streets of Markham circuit have disrupted the inaugural Ontario Honda Dealers Indy, prompting IndyCar president J. Douglas Boles to publicly criticise event promoter Green Savoree Racing Promotions.

Addressing the delays, IndyCar president J. Douglas Boles also offered a direct apology to fans on site.

“IndyCar is incredibly disappointed that our promoter was not able to complete the track build on time, despite significant support from our team on site,” Boles said. “Ontario has always been a magnificent market for our sport and the number of spectators that attended today is a shining example of that. New events can always pose logistical challenges and we join in the frustration of our loyal fans and apologize.”

While expressing sharp disappointment over the logistical misstep, Boles emphasized that the series remains confident in the layout once cars finally hit the pavement.

“Once we hit the track, we believe the circuit will be spectacular,” Boles added, offering praise to local officials. “We would like to thank the city of Markham for the major support it has made to provide IndyCar a layout, which is fast, technical and will put on a terrific show on Sunday.”

Read Also: IndyCar Track construction woes delay Markham IndyCar activities to Saturday

As Green Savoree Racing Promotions works to finalize the circuit build, IndyCar revised Saturday’s schedule to accommodate two practice sessions and qualifying.

Due to early evening time constraints, qualifying will run in its traditional "road course" knockout format as drivers battle for the NTT P1 Award.

The updated schedule for Saturday, Aug. 15 (all times EASTERN)

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham

Practice 1: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (FS2)

Practice 2: 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (FS1)

Qualifying: 6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (FOX One) | 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (FS2)

Race Day Broadcast Details

Broadcast plans for Sunday’s feature race remain on target. Coverage for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham begins at 12:00 p.m. ET.

United States Television: FOX and FOX One

Canada Television: TSN

Radio & Digital Streaming: Live audio for every session is available on IndyCar Radio powered by OnlyBulls via SiriusXM channel 218 and the IndyCar App powered by NTT Data.