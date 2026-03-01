Full race results for the 2026 IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Four-time and defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou now has 20 career wins, taking a dominant victory in the 2026 season-opener on the streets of St. Petersburg.

After securing the lead through a cycle of pit stops, he drove away from the field, winning by almost 13 seconds and leading 59 of 100 laps.

The battle for second was spirited as Kyle Kirkwood tried and failed to hold on against a charging Scott McLaughlin and Christian Lundgaard. Both drivers made their way through with six laps to go, with McLaughlin finishing second and Lundgaard right behind him in third.

As for the rookies, Dennis Hauger led the way with a tenth-place finish, while Caio Collet was 17th, and Mick Schumacher finished last after being collected in a Lap 1 crash.

2026 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Race Results