Results
IndyCar St. Petersburg

Full race results for the 2026 IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

The IndyCar season is officially underway, but nothing has changed at the top of the standings

Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Four-time and defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou now has 20 career wins, taking a dominant victory in the 2026 season-opener on the streets of St. Petersburg. 

After securing the lead through a cycle of pit stops, he drove away from the field, winning by almost 13 seconds and leading 59 of 100 laps.

The battle for second was spirited as Kyle Kirkwood tried and failed to hold on against a charging Scott McLaughlin and Christian Lundgaard. Both drivers made their way through with six laps to go, with McLaughlin finishing second and Lundgaard right behind him in third.  

As for the rookies, Dennis Hauger led the way with a tenth-place finish, while Caio Collet was 17th, and Mick Schumacher finished last after being collected in a Lap 1 crash. 

2026 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Race Results

cla # driver team laps time gap int retirement
1 10 ESP Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 100 -      
2 3 NZL Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 100 12.4948 12.495 12.495  
3 7 DEN Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 100 12.9154 12.915 0.421  
4 27 USA Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global 100 25.2738 25.274 12.358  
5 5 MEX Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 100 26.0754 26.075 0.802  
6 28 SWE Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global 100 26.2563 26.256 0.181  
7 2 USA Josef Newgarden Team Penske 100 26.4219 26.422 0.166  
8 18 FRA Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing 100 28.0389 28.039 1.617  
9 76 HOL Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing 100 28.7151 28.715 0.676  
10 19 NOR Dennis Hauger Dale Coyne Racing 100 29.8722 29.872 1.157  
11 66 AUS Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 100 30.4683 30.468 0.596  
12 60 SWE Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 100 30.8105 30.811 0.342  
13 12 USA David Malukas Team Penske 100 33.7756 33.776 2.965  
14 45 GBR Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 100 38.0390 38.039 4.263  
15 8 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 100 38.9093 38.909 0.870  
16 20 USA Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing 100 49.6127 49.613 10.703  
17 4 BRA Caio Collet A.J. Foyt Enterprises 100 1'01.9774 1'01.977 12.365  
18 15 USA Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 100 1'03.1343 1'03.134 1.157  
19 21 DEN Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing 100 1'03.1912 1'03.191 0.057  
20 6 USA Nolan Siegel Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 99 1 lap      
21 77 USA Ray Robb Sting Juncos Hollinger Racing 93 6 laps      
22 26 AUS Will Power Andretti Global 55 44 laps     Retirement
23 9 NZL Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 39 60 laps     Accident
24 14 USA Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 0 99 laps     Collision
25 47 GER Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 0 99 laps     Collision

 

