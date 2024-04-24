Full-time IndyCar move “an option” says supersub Pourchaire

With no ride in Formula 1 available, Pourchaire has spent this year as a reserve and test driver for Sauber and taken random racing opportunities elsewhere when given the opportunity.

Pourchaire made his Super Formula debut earlier this year, but it was his latest chance in North America’s Premier open-wheel championship that has enticed possibilities.

Reliant only on time spent in the simulator, the 20-year-old Frenchman came into his IndyCar debut last weekend in Long Beach and filled in admirably for the injured David Malukas, guiding the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet to a finish of 11th after starting 22nd.

Pourchaire, who expressed his longtime passion for IndyCar ahead of the weekend, hailed the racing as “amazing” at the conclusion of 85 laps around the 11-turn, 1.968-mile street circuit.

After also stating “I hope to be back” after the race, Arrow McLaren announced Tuesday he would remain on for this weekend’s round at Barber Motorsports Park.

During a media availability on Wednesday, Motorsport.com asked Pourchaire about his patience waiting for a Formula 1 seat and if an opportunity did not open if he would consider a move to IndyCar.

“Yeah, sure,” Pourchaire said. “IndyCar was already on my list last year. It's something I always wanted to do. I didn't have an opportunity to drive. I feel like I was also waiting on an F1 driver with Sauber. Unfortunately, I was not able to go to F1.

“There was also the Super Formula, which is a great category. That was also an option for me. I decided to do that.

“IndyCar is great. Why not coming here full-time in the future? It's an option.”

Pourchaire remained reserved when further pressed about a timeline to make the leap.

“I feel like I have a lot of time in front of me because sometimes people can forget that, but I'm only 20 years old,” he said.

“Of course, I'm F2 champion, which is great. I want more. I want to win a few championships. If I can win one day the IndyCar championship, my dream is also to be an F1 world champion. That's the dream of everybody.

“I have a few possibilities. I still have a lot of time in front of me. I would say, yeah, probably a few years.”

Despite only being around for a short time, Pourchaire admitted “I feel like home here” when talking about his comfort level in IndyCar. Arrow McLaren has undoubtedly aided that process.

With that, though, should a full-time move to IndyCar happen in the future, he’ll need to get acquainted with ovals.

“Ovals, it's something I always wanted to try one day,” Pourchaire said.

“Hopefully I will have the opportunity to try it. It's for sure not easy because some people in Europe can see it as we just have to turn left and be full throttle. That's completely false. I already had a look a little bit at the races. I was like, 'Whoa'.

“I was watching Indy 500s. I'm watching this race every year. It's really difficult. But I would love to try one day. It's also very difficult. A lot of strategies. A lot of fuel saving as well on the ovals.

“Yeah, why not try one day? If I have the opportunity, yes.”