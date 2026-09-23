Gallery: Felix Rosenqvist's likeness immortalized for Borg-Warner Indy 500 trophy
Rosenqvist won the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 in a razor-thin margin of victory over David Malukas
Felix Rosenqvist
Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner
The 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 was a memorable one, with Felix Rosenqvist claiming victory with Meyer Shank Racing. He beat Team Penske's David Malukas in the closest photo finish in the race's history. At the checkered flag, they were separated by just 0.023s.
Rosenqvist is just the third Swedish-born driver to ever win the Indy 500, joining Marcus Ericsson and Kenny Bräck.
This week, he met with veteran sculptor Will Behrends for the unveiling of his immortal visage, which will now become part of the Borg-Warner trophy. Behrends is responsible for creating every Indy 500 winner’s likeness since Arie Luyendyk's victory in the 1990 Indianapolis 500.
Take a look at a full gallery of photos from Felix's visit below and read Motorsport.com's full interview with the newest winner of the Indy 500 by CLICKING HERE.
Felix Rosenqvist with 'Baby Borg' trophy
Photo by: Scott LePage / BorgWarner
Felix Rosenqvist
Photo by: Scott LePage / BorgWarner
Felix Rosenqvist
Photo by: Scott LePage / BorgWarner
Felix Rosenqvist
Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner
Felix Rosenqvist
Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner
Felix Rosenqvist
Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner
Felix Rosenqvist
Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner
Felix Rosenqvist
Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner
Felix Rosenqvist
Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner
Felix Rosenqvist
Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner
Felix Rosenqvist
Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner
Felix Rosenqvist
Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner
Felix Rosenqvist
Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner
Felix Rosenqvist
Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner
Felix Rosenqvist
Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner
Felix Rosenqvist
Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner
Share Or Save This Story
Face of history: Felix Rosenqvist’s immortal Indy 500 win comes to life
From Värnamo to victory lane: Hometown hero Felix Rosenqvist set for Sweden celebration
Honda crowned 2026 IndyCar manufacturers' champions
Latest news
Face of history: Felix Rosenqvist’s immortal Indy 500 win comes to life
Gallery: Felix Rosenqvist's likeness immortalized for Borg-Warner Indy 500 trophy
NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip stepping away from public life due to FTD diagnosis
Spire and Joe Gibbs Racing disagree on what items to produce through lawsuit discovery
Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game
You Ask The Questions: David Malukas
Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time
Alex Palou still unstoppable as Nashville win edges him closer to fifth IndyCar title
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments