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IndyCar

Gallery: Felix Rosenqvist's likeness immortalized for Borg-Warner Indy 500 trophy

Rosenqvist won the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 in a razor-thin margin of victory over David Malukas

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Felix Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist

Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner

The 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 was a memorable one, with Felix Rosenqvist claiming victory with Meyer Shank Racing. He beat Team Penske's David Malukas in the closest photo finish in the race's history. At the checkered flag, they were separated by just 0.023s.

Rosenqvist is just the third Swedish-born driver to ever win the Indy 500, joining Marcus Ericsson and Kenny Bräck.

This week, he met with veteran sculptor Will Behrends for the unveiling of his immortal visage, which will now become part of the Borg-Warner trophy. Behrends is responsible for creating every Indy 500 winner’s likeness since Arie Luyendyk's victory in the 1990 Indianapolis 500.

Take a look at a full gallery of photos from Felix's visit below and read Motorsport.com's full interview with the newest winner of the Indy 500 by CLICKING HERE.

Read Also:
Felix Rosenqvist with 'Baby Borg' trophy

Felix Rosenqvist with 'Baby Borg' trophy

Photo by: Scott LePage / BorgWarner

Felix Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist

Photo by: Scott LePage / BorgWarner

Felix Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist

Photo by: Scott LePage / BorgWarner

Felix Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist

Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner

Felix Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist

Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner

Felix Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist

Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner

Felix Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist

Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner

Felix Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist

Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner

Felix Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist

Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner

Felix Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist

Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner

Felix Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist

Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner

Felix Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist

Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner

Felix Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist

Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner

Felix Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist

Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner

Felix Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist

Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner

Felix Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist

Photo by: Scott LePage / Borg Warner

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