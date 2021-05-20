Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Newgarden’s “best chance yet” at Indy 500 win, says engineer
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice

By:

Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Tony Kanaan and Alex Palou have put their Chip Ganassi Racing-Hondas on top of the speed charts halfway through the third day of practice.

Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice

The session started with a bizarre moment while the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Hondas of defending 500 winner Takuma Sato, Graham Rahal and Indy ‘extra’ Santino Ferrucci drove very slowly in formation across the yard of bricks to create a photo opportunity.

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s rookie Scott McLaughlin and Indy returnee Simona de Silvestro came onto the pitstraight and seeing the slow cars ahead – and presumably warned by their spotters – the pair backed off in response to the tardy trio ahead.

However, Colton Herta in his Andretti Autosport-Honda came around Turn 4 at regular speed to be confronted by McLaughlin’s slowing car, and had to squeeze between the Penske and the outside wall. The gap wasn’t quite big enough for Herta’s car, and he dum-dummed between the yellow #3 and the wall. There wasn’t a huge amount of damage done, but both cars had to be towed back to Gasoline Alley and repaired in their respective garages.

Another odd incident involving a Penske occurred when Will Power was allowed out on track with the driver cooling fan still attached to the cockpit. The 2018 Indy winner completed one slow lap and returned to pitlane, where the fan fell off at the feet of Palou’s Ganassi crew.

By the time three hours was completed, 2008 Indy winner Dixon was leading the pack on a 224.666mph lap, 0.7mph ahead of Ericsson, who was less than 0.2mph ahead of 2013 winner Kanaan, with series sophomore Palou just a further 0.1mph adrift.

McLaughlin recovered from the earlier farce to clock fifth fastest ahead of Ferrucci, while Josef Newgarden (Penske) was ahead of top Andretti runner and 2016 Indy winner Alexander Rossi, Penske’s 2019 winner Simon Pagenaud and Andretti’s 2014 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay.

The three hours, which has seen ambient temperature rise to 85degF and track temps at 122degF was interrupted by 22mins of yellow-flag time – one for Herta’s wall brush and one for a track inspection.

Several drivers have run four-lap qualifying simulations, and in the no-tow speeds, Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing-Honda has turned a 222.091mph, ahead of Pagenaud, Rossi, Power, Newgarden and the field’s only team owner/driver and three-time polesitter Ed Carpenter.

Weather allowing – and there is no rain forecast – action will conclude at 6pm local (Eastern) time.

This is the last time the cars will run their BorgWarner turbos at race boost – 1.3-bar – before being upped to 1.4-bar for Fast Friday and qualifying weekend.

P

No

Name

FTime

Gap

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

9

Scott Dixon

40.0595

0.000

23

27

224.666

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

8

Marcus Ericsson

40.1865

0.1270

23

36

223.956

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

48

Tony Kanaan

40.2175

0.0310

30

34

223.783

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

10

Alex Palou

40.2362

0.0187

14

32

223.679

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

3

Scott McLaughlin

40.2701

0.0339

20

21

223.491

Chevy

Team Penske

6

45

Santino Ferrucci

40.3490

0.0789

16

27

223.054

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

7

2

Josef Newgarden

40.3955

0.0465

29

32

222.797

Chevy

Team Penske

8

27

Alexander Rossi

40.4655

0.0700

15

49

222.412

Honda

Andretti Autosport

9

22

Simon Pagenaud

40.4741

0.0086

5

20

222.364

Chevy

Team Penske

10

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

40.4885

0.0144

40

57

222.285

Honda

Andretti Autosport

11

60

Jack Harvey

40.5240

0.0355

19

66

222.091

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

12

25

Stefan Wilson

40.5763

0.0523

11

55

221.804

Honda

Andretti Autosport

13

15

Graham Rahal

40.5866

0.0103

31

38

221.748

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

14

51

Pietro Fittipaldi

40.6134

0.0268

22

24

221.602

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

15

06

Helio Castroneves

40.6141

0.0007

34

35

221.598

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

16

12

Will Power

40.6182

0.0041

6

22

221.576

Chevy

Team Penske

17

30

Takuma Sato

40.6405

0.0223

33

35

221.454

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

18

20

Ed Carpenter

40.6478

0.0073

8

18

221.414

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

19

24

Sage Karam

40.6483

0.0005

20

34

221.411

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

20

98

Marco Andretti

40.6506

0.0023

20

44

221.399

Honda

Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian

21

21

Rinus VeeKay

40.6605

0.0099

22

24

221.345

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

22

26

Colton Herta

40.6799

0.0194

19

40

221.239

Honda

Andretti Autosport

23

47

Conor Daly

40.6807

0.0008

11

32

221.235

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

24

7

Felix Rosenqvist

40.7325

0.0518

8

11

220.954

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

25

16

Simona De Silvestro

40.7404

0.0079

35

43

220.911

Chevy

Paretta Autosport

26

5

Pato O'Ward

40.7690

0.0286

11

19

220.756

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

27

59

Max Chilton

40.8183

0.0493

20

35

220.489

Chevy

Carlin

28

29

James Hinchcliffe

40.8243

0.0060

9

45

220.457

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

29

4

Dalton Kellett

40.8663

0.0420

21

24

220.230

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

30

18

Ed Jones

40.8670

0.0007

15

18

220.227

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

31

14

Sebastien Bourdais

40.9411

0.0741

25

43

219.828

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

32

86

Juan Pablo Montoya

40.9476

0.0065

2

9

219.793

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

33

11

Charlie Kimball

41.1203

0.1727

18

25

218.870

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

34

1

JR Hildebrand

41.2514

0.1311

27

29

218.174

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

35

75

RC Enerson

41.3899

0.1385

8

36

217.444

Chevy

Top Gun Racing

 

shares
comments

Related video

Newgarden’s “best chance yet” at Indy 500 win, says engineer

Previous article

Newgarden’s “best chance yet” at Indy 500 win, says engineer
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Mercedes has taken F1 brake design to the next level

2
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Ferrari’s Leclerc fastest in Monaco

2h
3
World Superbike

Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger

4
Supercars

Supercars committed to retro round concept

5
NASCAR Canada

NASCAR Pinty’s Series season delayed due to pandemic

3h
Latest news
Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice
IndyCar

Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice

21m
Newgarden’s “best chance yet” at Indy 500 win, says engineer
IndyCar

Newgarden’s “best chance yet” at Indy 500 win, says engineer

1h
NTT signs multi-year extension to IndyCar contract
IndyCar

NTT signs multi-year extension to IndyCar contract

4h
Indy 500: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice
Video Inside
IndyCar

Indy 500: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice

21h
Paretta Autosport hints at more races beyond Indy 500
IndyCar

Paretta Autosport hints at more races beyond Indy 500

May 19, 2021
Latest videos
Juan Pablo Montoya - My Career In 10 Photos 03:15
IndyCar
6h

Juan Pablo Montoya - My Career In 10 Photos

Conor Daly - Indy 500 Day Two Practice Interview 00:43
IndyCar
10h

Conor Daly - Indy 500 Day Two Practice Interview

IndyCar: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice at the Indy 500 00:34
IndyCar
10h

IndyCar: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice at the Indy 500

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 19, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

Graham Rahal - Indy 500 First Practice Interview 00:43
IndyCar
May 19, 2021

Graham Rahal - Indy 500 First Practice Interview

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Newgarden’s “best chance yet” at Indy 500 win, says engineer Indy 500
IndyCar

Newgarden’s “best chance yet” at Indy 500 win, says engineer

NTT signs multi-year extension to IndyCar contract
IndyCar

NTT signs multi-year extension to IndyCar contract

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021

Trending Today

How Mercedes has taken F1 brake design to the next level
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes has taken F1 brake design to the next level

Grand Prix practice results: Ferrari’s Leclerc fastest in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Ferrari’s Leclerc fastest in Monaco

Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger
World Superbike World Superbike

Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger

Supercars committed to retro round concept
Supercars Supercars

Supercars committed to retro round concept

NASCAR Pinty’s Series season delayed due to pandemic
NASCAR Canada NASCAR Canada

NASCAR Pinty’s Series season delayed due to pandemic

Oliveira: KTM MotoGP results 'not reflecting our true pace'
MotoGP MotoGP

Oliveira: KTM MotoGP results 'not reflecting our true pace'

The championship going its own way with race numbers
All-Japan Superbike All-Japan Superbike

The championship going its own way with race numbers

Indy 500: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice

Latest news

Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice

Newgarden’s “best chance yet” at Indy 500 win, says engineer
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden’s “best chance yet” at Indy 500 win, says engineer

NTT signs multi-year extension to IndyCar contract
IndyCar IndyCar

NTT signs multi-year extension to IndyCar contract

Indy 500: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.