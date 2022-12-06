Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Newgarden, McLaughlin to debut in Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Next / IndyCar to run hybrid units with 2.2s, not 2.4s, in 2024
IndyCar News

Ganassi, American Legion extend deal for IndyCar, Indy NXT

The American Legion has agreed terms with Chip Ganassi Racing to continue sponsorship in its IndyCar program and in backing development driver Kyffin Simpson.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Ganassi, American Legion extend deal for IndyCar, Indy NXT

The Legion announced a multi-year partnership extension today that features primary sponsorship of the #10 Ganassi-Honda of 2021 IndyCar champion Alex Palou. However, it will also feature prominently across Chip Ganassi Racing’s IndyCar program, including 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, as well as CGR protege Simpson who will be competing in the Indy NXT Series – the new name for Indy Lights.

The American Legion is an Indianapolis-based non-profit organization that is also an official charity partner of the NTT IndyCar Series. Chip Ganassi Racing will continue its promotion of The American Legion’s “Be The One” initiative that is focused on reducing veteran suicide.

Team owner Chip Ganassi declared: “Supporting our nation’s veterans is of immense importance to our organization and we are humbled to continue supporting The American Legion’s mission in ending veteran suicide. We will do absolutely everything we can to help veterans get the support they need while raising public awareness of the ‘Be The One’ platform.”
The partnership has delivered measurable results for The American Legion over the last two years including new memberships, fundraising and overall media reach, which are said to have greatly surpassed previous marketing goals for the organization.

“We have received an overwhelming amount of support from fans, active-duty military members and veterans as a result of this partnership and we’re pleased to see it grow,” said Dean Kessel, CMO at the Legion. “Thanks to the continuous collaboration with the team’s other partners, and the promotion of the ‘Be The One’ initiative, we are discovering more ways to engage with the military community than ever before. We want all veterans to know that it’s okay to ask for help.”

With the holidays approaching and veteran health and support at the forefront of the partnership, Chip Ganassi Racing has launched the “10 Days of #VetsGiving with The American Legion.” Starting today, the team will reveal a new auction item every day for 10 days to help raise funds that will directly support veterans in need. You can learn more at 10 Days of #VetsGiving and follow the team on social media.

 

shares
comments
Newgarden, McLaughlin to debut in Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Previous article

Newgarden, McLaughlin to debut in Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Next article

IndyCar to run hybrid units with 2.2s, not 2.4s, in 2024

IndyCar to run hybrid units with 2.2s, not 2.4s, in 2024
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar to run hybrid units with 2.2s, not 2.4s, in 2024
IndyCar

IndyCar to run hybrid units with 2.2s, not 2.4s, in 2024

Newgarden, McLaughlin to debut in Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
IMSA

Newgarden, McLaughlin to debut in Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Armstrong joins Ganassi for IndyCar road and street courses
IndyCar

Armstrong joins Ganassi for IndyCar road and street courses

Aitken joins AXR for Rolex 24, Dixon confirmed at Ganassi
IMSA

Aitken joins AXR for Rolex 24, Dixon confirmed at Ganassi

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

Garcia, Eckes land 2023 NASCAR Truck rides with MHR
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Garcia, Eckes land 2023 NASCAR Truck rides with MHR

McAnally Hilgemann Racing will field a pair of fulltime entries in the NASCAR Truck Series next season with drivers Christian Eckes and Jake Garcia.

IndyCar to run hybrid units with 2.2s, not 2.4s, in 2024
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar to run hybrid units with 2.2s, not 2.4s, in 2024

The next-gen IndyCar engine formula, set for introduction in 2024, will now couple hybrid units with 2.2-liter engines rather than increasing capacity to 2.4 liters.

Maserati unveils challenger for its debut Formula E campaign
Formula E Formula E

Maserati unveils challenger for its debut Formula E campaign

The Maserati MSG squad has unveiled the livery of its Tipo Folgore car it will race for the first time in Formula E next season.

F1 world champion Villeneuve in frame for Vanwall WEC seat
WEC WEC

F1 world champion Villeneuve in frame for Vanwall WEC seat

Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve is in the running for a seat with the Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar squad in next year’s World Endurance Championship.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.