Ganassi, American Legion extend deal for IndyCar, Indy NXT

The Legion announced a multi-year partnership extension today that features primary sponsorship of the #10 Ganassi-Honda of 2021 IndyCar champion Alex Palou. However, it will also feature prominently across Chip Ganassi Racing’s IndyCar program, including 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, as well as CGR protege Simpson who will be competing in the Indy NXT Series – the new name for Indy Lights.

The American Legion is an Indianapolis-based non-profit organization that is also an official charity partner of the NTT IndyCar Series. Chip Ganassi Racing will continue its promotion of The American Legion’s “Be The One” initiative that is focused on reducing veteran suicide.

Team owner Chip Ganassi declared: “Supporting our nation’s veterans is of immense importance to our organization and we are humbled to continue supporting The American Legion’s mission in ending veteran suicide. We will do absolutely everything we can to help veterans get the support they need while raising public awareness of the ‘Be The One’ platform.”

The partnership has delivered measurable results for The American Legion over the last two years including new memberships, fundraising and overall media reach, which are said to have greatly surpassed previous marketing goals for the organization.

“We have received an overwhelming amount of support from fans, active-duty military members and veterans as a result of this partnership and we’re pleased to see it grow,” said Dean Kessel, CMO at the Legion. “Thanks to the continuous collaboration with the team’s other partners, and the promotion of the ‘Be The One’ initiative, we are discovering more ways to engage with the military community than ever before. We want all veterans to know that it’s okay to ask for help.”

With the holidays approaching and veteran health and support at the forefront of the partnership, Chip Ganassi Racing has launched the “10 Days of #VetsGiving with The American Legion.” Starting today, the team will reveal a new auction item every day for 10 days to help raise funds that will directly support veterans in need. You can learn more at 10 Days of #VetsGiving and follow the team on social media.