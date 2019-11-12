Sign in
IndyCar / Breaking news

Ganassi honored with exhibition at Petersen Automotive Museum

Ganassi honored with exhibition at Petersen Automotive Museum
By:
Nov 12, 2019, 9:53 PM

“Chip Ganassi Racing: Fast Tracks to Success, 30th Anniversary Tribute” will open at Los Angeles’ Petersen Automotive Museum in December, honoring the modern-day legend’s IndyCar, IMSA and NASCAR triumphs.

The display will present 10 significant vehicles, trophies and other racing ephemera that convey the significance and success of the team under founder and racing legend Chip Ganassi. The display opens on December 14, and Ganassi will be formally honored on April 15, 2020 at the Petersen’s Annual Racers Night before the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. 

Located in the Charles Nearburg Family Gallery, the vehicles on display will include the Patrick Racing Wildcat Mk9B in which Ganassi qualified 16th and finished eighth in the 1983 Indianapolis 500, the victorious Riley-Lexus raced by Scott Dixon, Casey Mears and the late Dan Wheldon at the 2006 Rolex 24 at Daytona, Dario Franchitti’s 2010 Indy 500-winning Dallara-Honda, the CGR-run Ford GT that won the GTE Pro class at Le Mans in 2016 driven by Sebastien Bourdais, Dirk Muller and Joey Hand, and a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro raced by Kurt Busch in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges stated: “Chip Ganassi is an influential member of the automotive community, and his team’s penchant for success is a reflection of his raw skill and passion for the sport. Complemented by a visually dynamic and compelling 180-degree video, ‘Chip Ganassi Racing’ will celebrate the team’s victories and tell its story while taking visitors on a trip down memory lane.”

The team’s stats include 19 championships and over 220 race victories, and CGR is the only team to win the Indianapolis 500 (four times), Brickyard 400, Rolex 24 at Daytona (eight times), 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Adding to the prestige, it is also the only team to win the Rolex 24 at Daytona three times consecutively and the only team to win the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the Daytona 500, the Indianapolis 500 and the Brickyard 400 in one 12-month span.

Chip Ganassi Racing: Fast Tracks to Success | 30th Anniversary Tribute will run through January 31, 2021. The museum will host a ticketed preview and opening reception on December 13.

About this article

IndyCar , NASCAR , IMSA
Author David Malsher

