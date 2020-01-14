IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Austin
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Ganassi reveals Huski Chocolate as Ericsson’s primary sponsor

shares
comments
Ganassi reveals Huski Chocolate as Ericsson’s primary sponsor
By:
Jan 14, 2020, 4:01 PM

Chip Ganassi Racing announced today that Huski Chocolate will be joining the team as primary partner on Marcus Ericsson’s #8 Dallara-Honda.

Huski Chocolate, whose global headquarters are in Stockholm, Sweden, already sponsor McLaren in Formula 1 and Millwall Football Club, a soccer club in the UK.

The company’s new deal completes the line-up of primary partners for Chip Ganassi’s immensely successful IndyCar squad which has landed 12 drivers’ championships in the last 30 years. PNC Bank remains primary sponsor for five-time title-winner Scott Dixon’s #9 car, while series sophomore and reigning Rookie of the Year champ Felix Rosenqvist will again have his #10 car backed by NTT Data.

CEO of Huski Chocolate Americas, former NASCAR and IndyCar driver and stunt driver Stanton Barrett, said: “This partnership is a great fit for our entire company. We have watched Marcus in Formula 1 and last year’s transition into IndyCar. Marcus has great potential and now he can capitalize on his talents by teaming up with Chip Ganassi Racing in IndyCar.

Read Also:

“This partnership with my friend Chip and CGR, a 12-time IndyCar champion team, is a critical and valuable platform to reach a strong racing fan base in North and South America. As Huski Chocolate continues expanding into important markets for our B2B and B2C products, CGR and Marcus will continue to pave the way for success on and off the track for Huski Chocolate.”

Ganassi COO Doug Duchardt added: “The Huski partnership is great news for CGR and the #8 team, and completes our lineup several months in advance of the 2020 season.

“We’re looking forward to having Huski Chocolate join the team and helping them build their brand in the United States.”

Related video

Next article
Gallery: McLaughlin's Penske IndyCar test

Previous article

Gallery: McLaughlin's Penske IndyCar test
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Marcus Ericsson
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

St. Pete

St. Pete

13 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IndyCar

Supercars ace McLaughlin thrilled by “unbelievable” IndyCar run

2
Formula 1

Norris 'lets slip' McLaren F1 car launch date

3
WRC

Hanninen to co-drive for Latvala in Sweden

3h
4
MotoGP

Puig brushes off Marquez distraction concerns

5
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 9: Quintanilla quickest from Price

Latest videos

Rinus VeeKay Interview on 2020 IndyCar Series 02:54
IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay Interview on 2020 IndyCar Series

Rinus VeeKay IndyCar Test at Portland 00:57
IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay IndyCar Test at Portland

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis 06:12
IndyCar

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap

Latest news

Ganassi reveals Huski Chocolate as Ericsson’s primary sponsor
Indy

Ganassi reveals Huski Chocolate as Ericsson’s primary sponsor

Gallery: McLaughlin's Penske IndyCar test
Indy

Gallery: McLaughlin's Penske IndyCar test

Supercars ace McLaughlin thrilled by “unbelievable” IndyCar run
Indy

Supercars ace McLaughlin thrilled by “unbelievable” IndyCar run

DragonSpeed confirms Hanley for IndyCar season-opener
Indy

DragonSpeed confirms Hanley for IndyCar season-opener

McLaren boss Brown owns up to "stupid" Indy mistakes
Indy

McLaren boss Brown owns up to "stupid" Indy mistakes

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.