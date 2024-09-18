All Series

IndyCar Nashville

Ganassi's take on the charters: IndyCar “benefitting” from Penske’s NASCAR experience

The team owner of the 16-time IndyCar Series champions shared thoughts on the looming Charter System

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda team owner hoists the Astor Challenge Cup after winning the 2024 IndyCar championship

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda team owner hoists the Astor Challenge Cup after winning the 2024 IndyCar championship

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Chip Ganassi has been unwavering in his support of Roger Penske’s leadership of the IndyCar Series, even as some of the paddock grows more disgruntled with various issues that includes the charter system.

Last Saturday, the day prior to the season finale that saw Alex Palou give the team owner his 16th IndyCar title, Ganassi sat down for a private media session with Motorsport.com, NBCSports.com and the Indy Star.

One of the items Ganassi touched on was confirming his team would be downsizing from its stable of five entries down to three for next season, the limit that is set to be implemented in 2025 due to the incoming-but-yet-to-be-finalized charter system.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda is presented the Astor Challenge Cup for winning the 2024 IndyCar championship

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda is presented the Astor Challenge Cup for winning the 2024 IndyCar championship

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

“We're just going to have three entries (next season),” Ganassi said. “I think the charter thing is happening and it's as advertised, so I'm happy.

“It's a really good thing. And it's going to add value to every team. Granted it's not the size of the NASCAR charter guarantee. But it’s a hell of a start. It’s a hell of a running start. So, I think it’s a great thing.”

Ganassi also confirmed six-time series champion Scott Dixon and Palou, now a three-time titlist in North America’s premier open-wheel championship make up two-thirds of his driver roster next year, with the third to be announced sometime over the offseason. 

The plan to retain key personnel will happen through the new technical alliance with Meyer Shank Racing, along with establishing a fresh presence in Indy NXT. 

“We have some quality people we want to keep around,” Ganassi said. “And we want to win races.”

Mario Andretti talks with Roger Penske during the drivers meeting

Mario Andretti talks with Roger Penske during the drivers meeting

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

As it relates to the charter system, Ganassi believes the current plan is just the first step, suggesting there is a possibility to evolve it as the sport continues to grow. The belief he has in Penske comes down to the two having experience with NASCAR’s charter system. Penske continues to be a team owner in NASCAR, while Ganassi previously sold his outfit to Trackhouse. In short, the IndyCar paddock remains curious about a number of variables.

“Every single question that everybody in the IndyCar paddock has had about charter systems is like a repeat of 10 years ago when they did NASCAR charters,” Ganassi said. “You feel like just saying to somebody, ‘Don’t worry about that. This is what will happen.’ It’s just a carbon copy.

“They are all valid questions. It’s not like they don’t know what they’re talking about, but they’re all questions anyone with a modicum of business acumen would ask. But the net positive is just incredible.”

Facing criticism 

The charter system has been among the numerous issues that has left members of the paddock vehemently voicing their thoughts, even taking shots at Penske, who purchased the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar in November of 2019. 

“I guarantee he’s taking some unfair shots because even on some of these things you guys are talking about, and I can tell you that you don’t know the story,” Ganassi said. “Nobody knows the story.

“And when you hear the story, you go, ‘Oh, OK, no problem.’ So, it’s all good at the end of the day, just because, and I can tell you this, I don’t want to mention any drivers’ names, but they don’t know the whole story either.

“Okay, so just tell them, ‘Sit down and shut up.’ Worry about what you should be worrying about and don’t get involved in things you don’t know what’s going on.”

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Ganassi furthered his stance.

“I would say that the IndyCar paddock is fortunate because I think Roger, with some of the speed bumps, if you will, and I’m not talking about the latest thing in NASCAR there, I’m not even talking about that,” he said. 

“I’m just talking about general things over time that the IndyCar paddock is going to benefit from Roger going through that over there (in NASCAR).

“This paddock, they are benefiting from that. They’re benefiting from him being a team owner, so it’s a good thing. It’s a really good thing. And it’s going to add value to every team and granted, it’s not the size of the NASCAR charter guarantee. But it’s a hell of a start. It’s a hell of a running start.

“So, I think it’s a great thing.”

