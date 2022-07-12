Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar News

Ganassi retains Palou for 2023 IndyCar season

Chip Ganassi Racing has exercised its option on 2021 NTT IndyCar champion Alex Palou to retain him next season.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Ganassi retains Palou for 2023 IndyCar season

Palou, in only his second season in IndyCar and his first with Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, won the title with three wins and five other podium finishes. This year, he is putting up a stout defense of that crown, sitting fourth in the championship, just 35 points behind teammate and Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson.

Despite being winless so far in 2022. Palou has scored three runner-up finishes and a third place over the first nine races, and there are still eight rounds to go.

For Chip Ganassi Racing, Palou’s title triumph was the 14th since Jimmy Vasser scored its first in 1996.. 

“Alex’s track record speaks for itself,” said team owner Chip Ganassi. “He’s a proven champion and one of the most formidable drivers in the world.

“We are very excited to continue working together.” 

Palou, who won Super Formula’s Rookie of the Year honors in 2019 – and very nearly the overall title, too – joined Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh in 2020, and scored a podium at Road America in only his third IndyCar race.

He then moved to Ganassi for 2021 and his combination of pace and consistency was enough to stave off stern title challenges from Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden, Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet’s Pato O’Ward, and his own teammate, six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon.

“It’s a great feeling knowing I’ll be back with Chip Ganassi Racing next season,” said 25-year-old Palou. “The team welcomed me with open arms from Day 1, and I’m excited to continue working with Chip, [CGR managing director] Mike Hull, the folks on the #10 NTT DATA Honda and everyone within the organization.

“The goals remain the same and we will continue to work relentlessly towards achieving them.”

Having joined IndyCar in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic when U.S.-Canada travel was heavily restricted, Palou this weekend will be encountering the Toronto street course for the first time.

