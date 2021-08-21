For most of the session, Josef Newgarden led with a 177.562mph lap but as two-lap qualifying simulations got underway, McLaughlin edged ahead with a 177.669.

Then Newgarden delivered a 178.600, just 25.1959sec around the 1.25-mile WWT Raceway, before going still faster with a 178.774mph.

With this 90-minute session being the only practice before qualifying at 4.00pm local (Central) time and the race at 7.40pm, there was a lot of work for everyone to get through, between qualifying sims, race runs on worn tires, and pitstop practice. Sebastien Bourdais of AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet and Penske’s Will Power (2018 winner here) both turned more than 80 laps.

The Andretti Autosport-Hondas looked strong in race trim, and Ryan Hunter-Reay delivered a good mock quali lap with third fastest, ahead of Graham Rahal in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.

Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson put their Chip Ganassi Racing-Hondas into fifth and sixth, but championship leader Alex Palou – who will take a nine-spot grid penalty for an early engine change following the blow-up at IMS last week – was only 17th.

Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O’Ward ensured both Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolets were in the top 10, sandwiching the Andretti cars of James Hinchcliffe and Colton Herta.

Ahead of his first ever oval race, Romain Grosjean did a fine job – and turned 72 laps – to clock 11th fastest time.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 Josef Newgarden 25.1715 25.1715 53 54 178.774 Chevy Team Penske 2 Scott McLaughlin 25.3280 0.1565 59 67 177.669 Chevy Team Penske 3 Ryan Hunter-Reay 25.3462 0.1747 32 41 177.541 Honda Andretti Autosport 4 Graham Rahal 25.3560 0.1845 57 62 177.473 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 5 Scott Dixon 25.3574 0.1859 37 48 177.463 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 6 Marcus Ericsson 25.3674 0.1959 59 67 177.393 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 7 Felix Rosenqvist 25.4004 0.2289 47 58 177.163 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 8 Colton Herta 25.4628 0.2913 50 52 176.728 Honda Andretti Autosport 9 James Hinchcliffe 25.4632 0.2917 30 50 176.726 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 10 Pato O'Ward 25.4667 0.2952 35 51 176.701 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 11 Romain Grosjean 25.4801 0.3086 68 72 176.608 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 12 Alexander Rossi 25.4968 0.3253 25 50 176.493 Honda Andretti Autosport 13 Takuma Sato 25.5141 0.3426 60 63 176.373 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 14 Simon Pagenaud 25.5145 0.3430 39 51 176.370 Chevy Team Penske 15 Ed Jones 25.5550 0.3835 52 57 176.091 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 16 Will Power 25.5591 0.3876 74 82 176.063 Chevy Team Penske 17 Alex Palou 25.5818 0.4103 60 65 175.906 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 18 Conor Daly 25.6160 0.4445 7 45 175.671 Chevy Carlin 19 Jack Harvey 25.6844 0.5129 31 61 175.204 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 20 Tony Kanaan 25.7647 0.5932 47 55 174.658 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 21 Sebastien Bourdais 25.8194 0.6479 10 87 174.288 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 22 Rinus VeeKay 25.8498 0.6783 49 53 174.083 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 23 Dalton Kellett 25.8810 0.7095 32 62 173.873 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 24 Ed Carpenter 25.9922 0.8207 41 60 173.129 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing