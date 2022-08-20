Gateway IndyCar: Rahal edges Dixon in final practice

The session started off with nine drivers trying to clean and lay down rubber on the second (and third) grooves around the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway. Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport-Honda), Felix Rosenqvist (Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet), Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda), Takuma Sato (Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR-Honda), Conor Daly (Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet), Callum Ilott (Juncos-Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet), Simon Pagenaud (Meyer Shank Racing-Honda), Jack Harvey (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda) and Will Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet). Power reported to NBC Sports that the session was worthwhile, although there is the caveat that rain is forecast for tomorrow afternoon, before the race.

Rahal hit the top just as rookie teammate Christian Lundgaard brushed the wall with the edge of his floor. Rahal’s 177.728mph effort came on his 68th of 74 laps in the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda clocking 193mph into Turn 1 and 196mph into Turn 3.

Dixon, who will start the race from sixth tomorrow, was second fastest ahead of the top rookie, David Malukas of Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda.

Romain Grosjean who has to take a nine-place grid drop for an unapproved engine change, was a highly encouraging fourth fastest, ahead of title contenders Alex Palou and Marcus Ericsson, who ensured three Ganassi cars in the top six in this session and in qualifying. Their teammate Jimmie Johnson has had more of a struggle this weekend than was expected considering how well he raced at the other ovals, Texas, Indy and Iowa. He will start 21st, and this evening in practice he brought out the session’s only yellow flag when he spun at the entrance to pitlane.

Takuma Sato backed up Malukas’ performance to show that, yet again, Dale Coyne Racing has a strong oval setup, while Rossi, Josef Newgarden and Devlin DeFrancesco completed the top 10.

Pato O’Ward turned the most laps at 99, while Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet teammate Felix Rosenqvist turned the fewest, after his car was struck with a “technical issue”. It’s a difficult weekend for the Swedish ace, as he will start from the back of the 26-car field after spinning in qualifying.

The 260-lap Bommarito Auto Group 500 will begin at 5.30pm local (Central) time on Saturday, weather allowing.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 Graham Rahal 25.3196 25.3196 68 74 177.728 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2 Scott Dixon 25.3580 0.0384 54 76 177.459 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 3 David Malukas 25.4634 0.1438 41 76 176.724 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 4 Romain Grosjean 25.4891 0.1695 42 78 176.546 Honda Andretti Autosport 5 Alex Palou 25.5080 0.1884 28 70 176.415 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 6 Marcus Ericsson 25.5245 0.2049 49 92 176.301 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 7 Takuma Sato 25.5299 0.2103 56 84 176.264 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 8 Alexander Rossi 25.5516 0.2320 58 61 176.114 Honda Andretti Autosport 9 Josef Newgarden 25.6188 0.2992 28 70 175.652 Chevy Team Penske 10 Devlin DeFrancesco 25.6540 0.3344 60 83 175.411 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 11 Colton Herta 25.6671 0.3475 52 79 175.322 Honda Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 12 Pato O'Ward 25.6946 0.3750 62 99 175.134 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 13 Callum Ilott 25.7006 0.3810 55 67 175.093 Chevy Juncos Hollinger Racing 14 Helio Castroneves 25.7048 0.3852 32 61 175.065 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 15 Dalton Kellett 25.7060 0.3864 58 64 175.056 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 16 Scott McLaughlin 25.7090 0.3894 38 78 175.036 Chevy Team Penske 17 Will Power 25.7578 0.4382 68 72 174.704 Chevy Team Penske 18 Jack Harvey 25.7785 0.4589 51 91 174.564 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 19 Simon Pagenaud 25.8357 0.5161 37 63 174.178 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 20 Christian Lundgaard 25.8403 0.5207 65 92 174.147 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 21 Conor Daly 25.8770 0.5574 12 64 173.900 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 22 Jimmie Johnson 25.9538 0.6342 51 79 173.385 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 23 Kyle Kirkwood 25.9608 0.6412 50 63 173.338 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 24 Felix Rosenqvist 26.0079 0.6883 40 47 173.024 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 25 Rinus VeeKay 26.0957 0.7761 47 61 172.442 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 26 Ed Carpenter 26.3823 1.0627 38 74 170.569 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing