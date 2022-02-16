Google, DoorDash become presenting sponsors for Iowa races

IndyCar will return to the 0.894-mile Speedway in Newton, Iowa, after a hiatus in 2021, on July 22-24 with the only double-header event on the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series schedule. And it is doing so with big name sponsors: Saturday’s series race will be the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash, and Sunday’s race will be the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google.

Event sponsor Hy-Vee Inc., which is also primary sponsor on Jack Harvey’s #45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, will have a QR code pop up on screen allowing race viewers to scan it with their phone for a chance to win $25,000. One winner will be awarded following each race broadcast.

The event will also include Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, and the series has vowed to provide Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend with “a festival-like atmosphere with three days of music, food and family-focused entertainment.”

“The economic impact this race weekend is creating for the Midwest will be like none other, and we are proud to team up with these incredible partners to ensure that the fans who come to the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend truly have an amazing experience,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman and CEO. “We look forward to creating an exciting atmosphere leading up to and during the race – both in our stores and at the track during the event.”

Kirsten Kliphouse, president of North America, Google Cloud, said: "Google is proud to call Iowa home and honored to support initiatives that make it a great place to live, work and visit. We recently announced Google’s investment in our Iowa data center has reached $5 billion, and we’re committed to making an impact beyond the data center walls by partnering with organizations like Hy-Vee on events that bring economic opportunity to local communities.”

President of DoorDash Christopher Payne stated: “DoorDash is proud to sponsor the inaugural IndyCar race weekend with Hy-Vee, a longstanding partner and supporting champion of our mission to empower local communities. As consumer expectations for convenience, speed and selection continue to grow on and off the raceway, we’re committed to expanding access to Hy-Vee’s unparalleled assortment to even more cities across the state of Iowa and nationwide.

“We look forward to continuing to offer Iowa residents the best of their neighborhoods directly to their door.”

PepsiCo, an employer of nearly 2000 Iowa residents, will also be a heavily featured brand in the event, and Neil Pryor, president of the company’s North American Central Division, said: “PepsiCo is thrilled to be part of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series – this year bigger and better than before.

“Our beverage brands – led by Mountain Dew – will bring exciting experiences to IndyCar fans and Hy-Vee customers at home, in store and at the track.”

Bud Denker, president of Penske Corporation, which owns IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, said: “As we continue to build excitement for Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend and the return to Iowa, what a great opportunity to welcome premier companies in DoorDash, Google and PepsiCo as sponsors of this special event.

“Our partnership with Hy-Vee and the support from these industry-leading brands demonstrates the continued growth of IndyCar and the commitment to hosting an impactful event in Iowa.”