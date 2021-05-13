IndyCar’s GP of Indianapolis – facts, figures, entry list

Event date: Friday, May 14 – Saturday, May 15

Track: 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course in Fort Worth, TX.

Race distance: 85 laps / 207.315 miles

Firestone tire allotment: 6 sets primary (7 sets for rookies), 4 sets alternate

At-track IndyCar schedule (local/Eastern Time) and broadcast details

Friday, May 14

9.30-10.15am – First practice – Peacock Premium

1.00-1.45pm – Second practice – Peacock Premium

4.30-5.45pm – Qualifying – Peacock Premium

6.00 – Qualifying, same-day delay broadcast – NBCSN





Saturday, May 15

10.45-11.15am – Warm-up – Peacock Premium

2.30pm – NBC broadcast

2.39pm – NTT IndyCar Series “Drivers, start your engines” – NBC

2.45pm – Green flag: GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis (85 laps) – NBC





Leigh Diffey is play-by-play announcer for NBC's coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy.

IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman and Jake Query are the turn announcers. The GMR Grand Prix will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 205, indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on SiriusXM 205, indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app.

Race Notes

2020 race winner: Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda).

2020 NTT P1 Award winner: Will Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet) 1m10.1779sec (125.116mph).

Qualifying lap record: Power (Penske-Chevy), 2017, 1m07.7044sec (129.687mph).

The GMR Grand Prix will be the 10th IndyCar race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course. Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud and Will Power are the only drivers to win on the IMS road course. Power has four wins – three GMR GPs plus the second race of last October’s Harvest GP double-header; Pagenaud has three GMR GP wins; Dixon won the 2020 GMR Grand Prix; Newgarden won the first race of the 2020 Harvest GP doubleheader.

Power has five pole positions here – four for the GMR Grand Prix, one for the Harvest GP. Other drivers to win pole on the IMS road course are Sebastian Saavedra, Pagenaud, Felix Rosenqvist and Rinus VeeKay.

Twenty-three of the drivers entered in Saturday’s race have competed in IndyCar races on the IMS road course and 11 of them have led laps in the GMR Grand Prix: Power 210, Pagenaud 68, Dixon 66, Graham Rahal 36, Newgarden 25, Ryan Hunter-Reay 18, Rosenqvist 15, James Hinchcliffe 4, Alexander Rossi 2, Marcus Ericsson1 and Jack Harvey.

Dixon has finished first or second in the last four GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis, including last year’s win – his first on the IMS road course.

Rookies Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda), Jimmie Johnson (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda) and Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske-Chevrolet) will race IndyCars cars on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course for the first time this weekend.

Entry list for the 2021 GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine 2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee Snap-on Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand PPG Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line Insulators / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain The American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 11 Charlie Kimball Camarillo, California Tresiba / AJ Foyt Racing AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon 5G Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 14 Sebastien Bourdais Le Mans, France ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio Fifth Third Bank Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 18 Ed Jones Dubai, United Arab Emirates MOUSER / MOLEX Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda 20 Ed Carpenter Indianapolis, Indiana MannKind Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Sonax / Autogeek Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 22 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France Menards Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport-Honda 27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA AUTO PARTS / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Fort Lauderdale, Florida DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda 29 James Hinchcliffe Toronto, Canada Genesys Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 30 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Panasonic / Shield Cleansers Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 51 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 59 Max Chilton Reigate, UK Carlin Carlin-Chevrolet 60 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK AutoNation/SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 86 Juan Pablo Montoya Bogota, Colombia Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet