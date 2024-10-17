Grand Prix of Arlington set to be IndyCar’s “first Formula 1-style street course”

All of the ingredients are there to take the IndyCar Series to new heights with the Grand Prix of Arlington in March 2026. And the scuttlebutt amongst several drivers in the paddock at the moment is how this event could rival Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix.

The hype from last week’s announcement lingers as the new event features a collaborative effort between Penske Entertainment, the Dallas Cowboys, and REV Entertainment, the official events partner of the Texas Rangers, which is set to bring North America’s premier open-wheel championship back to Texas after a two-year absence.

A.J. Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci stated the buzz generated from the Arlington announcement has been incomparable.

“Even Milwaukee [returning to The Milwaukee Mile] was a big announcement, but it’s got nothing on this,” Ferrucci told Motorsport.com.

“I think Texas really craved an open wheel race. Texas Motor Speedway was not it for us and it hasn’t been a great racing venue, I think, for the last decade or so with the fan draw. To come back with a bang, essentially to be racing around one of America’s premier sports facilities in the country, the way that they’re doing it is pretty sick. There’s nothing like this on our calendar and the only other thing that I can think of that’s anything candle-wise here would be Indy. It’s going to be beautiful.”

And the circuit, which was designed by IndyCar’s longtime street track architect Tony Cotman, has the 26-year-old’s attention. The layout features a .9-mile straightaway that’s likely to see speeds reach near or exceeding 200 mph before being challenged with an enticing braking before a hard-braking point of a right-hander in Turn 10. Among the other notables is the double-sided pit lane, similar to what is currently used for the Detroit street race.

Cars leave Detroit's Dual Pit Lane for Sunday Warmup Photo by: Art Fleischmann

For his part, Ferrucci compared it to Belle Isle, which IndyCar ran at prior from 1992-2001, 2007-08, 2012-19, and 2021-22 before a switch to Downtown Detroit.

“Honestly, just to see such a wide street course for passing opportunities and racing,” Ferrucci said.

“It looks a lot like Belle Isle and that was our best street course race. And to see the pit lanes of Detroit, I think dual pit lanes are some of the coolest features we have in the city. Some people sit there and be like, ‘Oh, it’s a little gimmicky” and I think it’s incredible. To see the science that goes behind it from a timing side of things and then to have the pit lane and to have suites overlooking pit lane for all that action, is just phenomenal.

“I think it’s one of the best things that we can offer, so I’m super excited to have a proper street course, and I don’t think we’ve had... for 27 cars, this is going to be phenomenal.”

The Connecticut native-turned-Dallas resident also believes the upcoming Grand Prix of Arlington, a 14-turn, 2.73-mile street circuit that will weave around the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium and the Rangers’ Globe Life Field (similar to what F1's Miami GP has in wrapping around the home of the Miami Dolphins), helps close the gap to the level IndyCar as a series, is striving to be. Additionally, he thinks it could push other events to make improvements.

“Looking at what they’re gonna do with the Rangers and the Cowboys, I think that everything that Mr. Penske’s done for the series, introducing new events like this one is kind of a wake up call potentially to other events,” Ferrucci said.

“You know, ‘Hey, this is going to become a staple without a doubt.’ It’s going to be our first Formula 1- style street course and I think that’s something to strive for. We’re slowly bringing on better venues, more fans, working in better sports markets, working with bigger teams, bringing on more eyeballs, and more young fans to IndyCar. This is a hell of a kickoff, in my opinion, to really turning the page to a new chapter for the series.”