Grand Prix of Long Beach approved through 2028

The new agreement, which will start with the 2022 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, continues a relationship between the City and the Grand Prix Association which has spanned the last 46 years.

The first GP of Long Beach was held for Formula 5000 cars in 1975, before Formula 1 held its US Grand Prix West there from 1976 to 1983. When F1 became too expensive, GPALB inked an agreement with CART for 1984, and Indy cars have remained at the venue ever since, with the exception of 2020 when the event was one of several Indy car races canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local restrictions for the same reason also forced IndyCar to rearrange the early races in its 2021 schedule, but Long Beach survived, albeit postponed from its traditional spring date to become the season finale. This year, the Acura GP of Long Beach will return to its earlier slot, hosting the third rounds of both the NTT IndyCar Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on April 8-10.





“The Grand Prix extension that has been approved by the City Council is the result of extensive discussions with City leadership that we believe has resulted in benefits to all parties concerned,” said Jim Michaelian, Grand Prix Association of Long Beach president and CEO. “The Grand Prix has always been a very strong community event and this agreement just amplifies the unique relationship with the City of Long Beach going forward. Our thanks to all those who assisted in getting this done.”

As well as IndyCar and IMSA, this year’s race weekend will include the Super Drift Challenge under the lights on Friday and Saturday nights plus doubleheader action from crowd-pleasing SPEED Energy Stadium SuperTrucks and Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

Despite being one of IndyCar’s ‘crown jewel’ events, the GP of Long Beach is renowned for being strong value, with $168 buying a three-day ticket that includes Sat./Sun. reserved seating in grandstand upper levels.

Al Unser Jr. is ‘King of the Beach’ with six wins at the venue, while Paul Tracy and Mario Andretti each won there four times. The latter’s achievement is particularly noteworthy since he is the only driver to have won at Long Beach in both a Formula 1 car and an Indy car.

Mario’s son Michael Andretti scored both his first and his last (42nd) victories at Long Beach, and his team Andretti Autosport has won there five times, including the last three.