IndyCar / Portland News

Grid penalty confirmed for title contender Newgarden at Portland

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden will lose six places on the grid for this weekend’s Grand Prix of Portland, as will Dalton Kellett of AJ Foyt Racing.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Grid penalty confirmed for title contender Newgarden at Portland

As mentioned here on Motorsport.com following the test at Portland International Raceway last week, Newgarden will lose six places from his qualifying position for this weekend’s Grand Prix of Portland.

This is due to the fact that the #2 has had an early engine change, which on ovals costs the entrant nine grid slots and on road and street courses costs six places.

This isn’t necessarily a huge hit for the 2017 and ’19 IndyCar champion since PIR is not regarded as a particularly difficult track on which to pull off a pass, and Newgarden can expect his Penske-Chevrolet to be quick.

He qualified on the front row here in 2018, and although he was only 13th in 2019, that was due to a mistake, while in 2021 the Penske team collectively missed its setup by a mile. However, the test last Friday suggested the squad has rediscovered its Portland mojo, with Will Power fastest and Newgarden third.

With two rounds to go, Newgarden is currently just three points behind championship leader Power, but also only 11 ahead of Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon and 14 ahead of Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, also of Ganassi.

AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet’s Dalton Kellett will also receive a grid penalty this weekend for the same reason.

