Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Castroneves: Pagenaud will help put MSR “on the next level”
IndyCar News

Grosjean relishes comparisons with new teammate Herta

By:

Andretti Autosport-Honda driver Romain Grosjean says that being able to directly compare himself with Colton Herta in the same team will be beneficial and he anticipates a back-and-forth battle.

Grosjean relishes comparisons with new teammate Herta

The former Formula 1 ace scored a pole position, two runner-up finishes and a third place in his rookie IndyCar season driving for Dale Coyne Racing, and has now replaced Ryan Hunter-Reay in the #28 DHL-backed car. He joins team incumbents Herta and Alexander Rossi and rookie Devlin DeFrancesco.

Although Herta is the only driver to win IndyCar races for Michael Andretti in the last two seasons, and has built a reputation as one of the fastest drivers in the series, 35-year-old Grosjean is undaunted by the impending comparisons, saying “I see it as a positive.

“I think Colton is a great guy. He's done really well last year. He was very impressive in many places. I'm actually looking forward to discovering what he does and what I can learn from his driving style.

“He's been doing IndyCar for a few years now, so he's got some good experience, so I'm definitely going to try to use some of that. I believe he's also going to look at my data and try to see what experience I can bring the team.”

Grosjean, who is targeting seven podium finishes in his sophomore IndyCar year, says he was surprised at how open Herta was when he first met him one year ago, given that they were on rival teams.

“I said, ‘Why don't you weave under the safety car like we do everywhere else,’ and he was very honest in his answer. He said, ‘We think that doesn't work, there's too much marbles on track. Just use the brake and the throttle together to warm up the tires.’

“First restart of the year I gained three positions, so I was like, ‘Thanks Colton, that worked!’ But I asked him, ‘Why do you tell me that?’ He said, ‘Because we want the best one to win and we don't care about keeping secrets from each other.’

“As I say, that's the positive attitude that I really like, and I'm going to be the same. And if he's faster than me, if he's better than me, absolutely awesome. If I'm better than him, great. Some days will be one way, some days will be the other way.

“I think there's also Alex Rossi who's been competing at the front in IndyCar for a few years. He was not far from the title [in 2018 and ’19], so definitely Alex will be fast as well. Really looking forward to working with them. Devlin is a rookie, so I think he's got three good teammates to learn as fast as he can.”

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport

Photo by: Joe Skibinski

Grosjean, who has now settled in the U.S. with his family, described the move to Andretti Autosport as “an incredible opportunity”.

“Last year I came to IndyCar not knowing if I was going to like the championship, if I was going to like the car, the tracks, the American life, and this year it's a bit different because I come here, my whole family have moved. We all moved to Florida and we're settling in nicely in a new house.

“Everyone is happy. I come with one of the best team probably of the world, and on paper I've got all the ingredients that we need to be able to fight at the front… Fighting at the front, fighting for pole position, fighting for podiums, fighting for wins – that's all that really matters to me.

“I think I'm in a time of my career where I do it for myself, and for myself what I want to do is win races. That's what I like doing, and that's definitely what I'm going to try to do.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Castroneves: Pagenaud will help put MSR “on the next level”
Previous article

Castroneves: Pagenaud will help put MSR “on the next level”
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Castroneves: Pagenaud will help put MSR “on the next level”
IndyCar

Castroneves: Pagenaud will help put MSR “on the next level”

Kirkwood says pressure reduced as he aims to boost Foyt team
IndyCar

Kirkwood says pressure reduced as he aims to boost Foyt team

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Romain Grosjean More from
Romain Grosjean
Grosjean excited to share data with new teammates and Castroneves
Video Inside
IndyCar

Grosjean excited to share data with new teammates and Castroneves

Grosjean “felt a bit like Zanardi” during Corkscrew passes Laguna Seca
Video Inside
IndyCar

Grosjean “felt a bit like Zanardi” during Corkscrew passes

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Andretti Autosport reveals IndyCar livery for DeFrancesco
IndyCar

Andretti Autosport reveals IndyCar livery for DeFrancesco

Andretti Acquisition Corp. begins trading on NYSE
IndyCar

Andretti Acquisition Corp. begins trading on NYSE

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Grosjean relishes comparisons with new teammate Herta
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean relishes comparisons with new teammate Herta

Castroneves: Pagenaud will help put MSR “on the next level”
IndyCar IndyCar

Castroneves: Pagenaud will help put MSR “on the next level”

Kirkwood says pressure reduced as he aims to boost Foyt team
IndyCar IndyCar

Kirkwood says pressure reduced as he aims to boost Foyt team

Carpenter confident in benefits of continuity with VeeKay, Daly
IndyCar IndyCar

Carpenter confident in benefits of continuity with VeeKay, Daly

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.