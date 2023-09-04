Subscribe
Previous / O’Ward fumes over lapped cars costing him IndyCar podium shot Next / Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control call as title bid comes up short
IndyCar News

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

The IndyCar silly season carousel has been full of twist and turns in 2023, and the latest intriguing saga centers on ex-F1 star Romain Grosjean’s future.

By:
Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

The Swiss-born Frenchman’s exit from Andretti Autosport is inevitable at season’s end, as reported by NBC Sports. In the same article, Grosjean also shared that discussions with other teams have taken place.

After making 179 starts in Formula 1 from 2009-2020, Grosjean moved to IndyCar in 2021 and ran a partial season with Dale Coyne Racing, earning three podiums – including two runner-up results – in 13 starts.

A full-time switch to Andretti Autosport in 2022 has yet to produce that elusive first win in North America’s premier open-wheel championship, with only three podiums – all second-place results – in 33 races together. 

Sources told Motorsport.com that Grosjean was seen coming out of Dale Coyne Racing’s trailer earlier in the weekend. The team owner confirmed conversations with Grosjean have taken place.

“Yes,” Coyne said, “but you could ask me any other driver and the answer would be yes.”

When asked if he would be open to a reunion with Grosjean, Coyne replied: “Sure, yeah.”

Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Where a return becomes possible is the imminent departure of David Malukas, who shared during Friday’s media availability that backing from HMD Trucking, a company founded by his father, Henry Malukas, will not be going with him.

“From my end, yeah, we will be splitting parts with HMD,” said Malukas, whose most likely destination in 2024 is the Arrow McLaren ride that was tabbed for Alex Palou.

“It will a little bit,” Coyne said. “It will, but we knew that. That's fine.”

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Coyne has been a starting point for several drivers in the sport, including two-time IndyCar champion Palou, who raced for the team in 2020 before joining Chip Ganassi Racing

“We like it when somebody leaves here and goes to a better field because it shows that we can groom 'em,” Coyne said. “If they can do a good job here, hopefully they do a good job when they go to another team.

“Alex Palou's a great example; came here, proved himself, won the championship the following year. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.

“You know, Romain probably had a better year with us than he had with Andretti. So, we think it's good when a guy moves up the ladder, for sure.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

O’Ward fumes over lapped cars costing him IndyCar podium shot

Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control call as title bid comes up short
More from
Joey Barnes
Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”

Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”

IndyCar
Portland

Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time” Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”

Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control call as title bid comes up short

Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control call as title bid comes up short

IndyCar
Portland

Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control call as title bid comes up short Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control call as title bid comes up short

O’Ward fumes over lapped cars costing him IndyCar podium shot

O’Ward fumes over lapped cars costing him IndyCar podium shot

IndyCar
Portland

O’Ward fumes over lapped cars costing him IndyCar podium shot O’Ward fumes over lapped cars costing him IndyCar podium shot

Romain Grosjean More from
Romain Grosjean
Herta angry that team-mate Grosjean affected front-row hopes

Herta angry that team-mate Grosjean affected front-row hopes

IndyCar
Nashville

Herta angry that team-mate Grosjean affected front-row hopes Herta angry that team-mate Grosjean affected front-row hopes

A simple solution to the IndyCar quandary of two ex-F1 racers

A simple solution to the IndyCar quandary of two ex-F1 racers

IndyCar

A simple solution to the IndyCar quandary of two ex-F1 racers A simple solution to the IndyCar quandary of two ex-F1 racers

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Prime
Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"

Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"

Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day" Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"

Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes

Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes

IndyCar
Toronto

Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”

Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”

Indy IndyCar
Portland

Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time” Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”

Buescher: "It hurts a little bit to be that close to a win"

Buescher: "It hurts a little bit to be that close to a win"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II

Buescher: "It hurts a little bit to be that close to a win" Buescher: "It hurts a little bit to be that close to a win"

Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global

Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global

Indy IndyCar

Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global

Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile

Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe