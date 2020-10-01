IndyCar
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 / Breaking news

IndyCar Harvest GP: VeeKay on pole, Newgarden second, Dixon 12th

shares
comments
IndyCar Harvest GP: VeeKay on pole, Newgarden second, Dixon 12th
By:

Rinus VeeKay delivered pole position for Ed Carpenter Racing, while Josef Newgarden kept his title hopes alive with P2 while Scott Dixon lost out through misfortune.

In Group 1, Josef Newgarden led Team Penske-Chevrolet teammate Will Power by a tenth of a second and Meyer Shank Racing-Honda’s Jack Harvey by 1.5sec on the harder compound tires – and these proved to be the definitive times for Group 1.

The red flag flew for Takuma Sato spinning his Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda at Turn 4 on his out-lap on the Firestone reds, and with 5mins of guaranteed time elapsed and not enough time to retrieve his car before the checkers, the session didn’t restart.

As a result, Newgarden guaranteed himself a front-row start, Power and Harvey (the front row from the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis in July) lining up on the second and third rows.

The big news was that Scott Dixon was only sixth fastest on the harder compound, so will only be starting on the sixth row. Sato, had his best two laps deleted for causing the red, and will start from the back.

Apparently learning the lesson from Group 1’s misfortune, Helio Castroneves went straight out on reds in Group 2, but his best effort 0.37sec behind the best on blacks, Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport), and was also behind Max Chilton (Carlin) and Marco Andretti (Andretti Herta Autosport).

Felix Rosenqvist’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda guaranteed Group 2’s leader would be on pole when he lowered the top mark to 1min10.3, and then the times continued to tumble.

As the laps dropped into the 69s, suddenly it was Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet’s Rinus VeeKay who sprung to the top, and even Herta’s and Andretti’s last gasp efforts couldn’t usurp him.

This morning’s pacesetter Alex Palou will roll off on the ninth row, ahead of Castroneves whose tire tactics didn’t work out.

Group 1

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 4 1'10.470
2 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 4 1'10.568 0.098
3 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Meyer Shank Racing 4 1'10.623 0.152
4 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 4 1'10.650 0.179
5 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren SP 5 1'10.729 0.258
6 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 5 1'10.895 0.424
7 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 4 1'10.937 0.466
8 France Sébastien Bourdais
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 4 1'10.958 0.488
9 Canada James Hinchcliffe
United States Andretti Autosport 4 1'10.963 0.492
10 United States Santino Ferrucci
Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 5 1'11.004 0.533
11 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Team Penske 5 1'11.048 0.578
12 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 4 1'14.898 4.427
View full results

Group 2

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 8 1'09.690
2 United States Colton Herta
Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport 8 1'09.704 0.014
3 United States Marco Andretti
Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 7 1'09.714 0.023
4 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 1'09.800 0.110
5 United Kingdom Max Chilton
United Kingdom Carlin 8 1'09.819 0.129
6 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 1'09.883 0.192
7 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
United States Andretti Autosport 8 1'09.987 0.296
8 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 1'10.001 0.311
9 Spain Alex Palou
Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh 8 1'10.032 0.342
10 Brazil Helio Castroneves
Arrow McLaren SP 7 1'10.396 0.706
11 United States Sage Karam
United States Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 6 1'10.622 0.932
12 United States Charlie Kimball
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 8 1'10.750 1.059
13 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 8 1'10.995 1.305
View full results

 

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
Author David Malsher-Lopez

