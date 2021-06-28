Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ferrucci returns to third RLL-Honda for Mid-Ohio round
IndyCar / Road America News

Harvey hopes MSR continues partnership with Andretti team

By:

Meyer Shank Racing-Honda driver Jack Harvey says he’s keen for the squad to continue its data-sharing with Andretti Autosport squad “for a few more years to come.”

Harvey hopes MSR continues partnership with Andretti team

Some of the drivers involved were skeptical of the size of the Andretti/Meyer Shank team force at the Indianapolis 500, comprising five full-timers – Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi, Jack Harvey, Colton Herta and James Hinchcliffe – along with part-timer Helio Castroneves and Indy 500 one-offs Marco Andretti and Stefan Wilson.

Harvey admits that was a cumbersome situation when it came to debriefing, but halfway through Michael Shank’s and Jim Meyer’s second year in partnership with Michael Andretti’s squad, Harvey said that he and race engineer Andy Listes (one of MSR's personnel assigned by Andretti) can see the benefits of the ‘regular’ line-up for the other rounds in the championship. He says that when they all divide duties for, say, trying different setups in practice sessions, he can glean from others’ feedback what will and won’t work for him on the #60 car.

“At this point you kind of know who in the room you're likely to gravitate towards,” he replied to Motorsport.com, “and because of that I think it's easier to split some of the testing or setup plans and changes with certain people in the room.

“As you say, we've been there a year and a half now and kind of know what most people's driving styles are but also what the engineers' styles are from car to car. I think my engineer Andy has been doing a really fantastic job in being adaptable to what I need but also seeing if another car is doing something well – not necessarily just plucking it off the fastest car but plucking the part that's going to make our program be the best."

“You know, the 500 was difficult having eight cars in one engineering room I can tell you! Suddenly when we went back to the regular five for the full season, it seems to flow so much quicker.

“It's great to have that level of data. Obviously it takes a lot of effort for everybody to go through it properly, so being able to… gravitate to the people who drive the car similarly or setup changes we get a similar read on in a short weekend certainly helps.

“I think that's a really great relationship and one that I know that everyone at Meyer Shank Racing hopes will continue for a few more years to come.”

In the last round at Road America, Harvey scored his third top-three grid position of the season although his best race result so far has been fourth in St. Petersburg. 

His hopes are high for this weekend's round, since Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is Meyer Shank Racing’s “home” track, being situated just 50 miles north. But it is renowned for presenting a particular challenge to NTT IndyCar Series teams. From when it is still green – i.e., relatively unused at the start of Friday practice – to the grip it offers once it is rubbered in by the time qualifying ends, teams can see their lap times cut by up to four seconds.

Harvey said that the experienced teams and drivers will know not to be misled into making drastic changes in response to how their cars behave at the start of a race weekend.

“I think that's very much a characteristic of Mid-Ohio,” he agreed. “The morning of test day even versus the end of the day, just the improvement is probably the most I've been to on a road course without any weather changing or anything like that. At this point I feel like a lot of people have experience with letting the track kind of come to us.

“I think my experience at Mid-Ohio so far is, if you're not sure what the track is going to do, just leave it, wait and see what it does. I hate to say it but the prepping in that moment, for me, comes to having a good plan if it goes one way or the other, if you end up being super free, or end up being super understeery. We've been there before and tried to predict what the track will do and got it completely wrong!

“It's definitely a challenge at Mid-Ohio but it's a challenge for everybody, so as long as we try to be smart but not too smart, hopefully we'll end up in a good spot.”

Harvey was two-time Indy Lights championship runner-up – in 2014 with the antiquated Dallara-IPS car and the following year with the all-new Dallara IL-15. He said that dealing with that transition was far bigger than contending with the current IndyCar shifting its weight distribution following the adoption of the aeroscreen last year.

He said: “The thing about the screen, it's heavy. But because you know it's heavy in a particular place, it kind of makes it a little easier just to try and shift a few things around, go and test it. That transition between '14 and '15 in the Lights car – that was just like throwing your engineering rule book out the window and starting again!”

Harvey went on to praise IndyCar for pushing forward with the screen.

“I'll be the first to admit, I was somewhat skeptical about all that when IndyCar first launched it, but I love it. It is absolutely saving drivers left and right, and I hate how many times we've had to see it already work so well… But I'm really super-proud of everybody at IndyCar, everybody at Dallara for making safety such a priority.

“I think that's why you're seeing so many drivers look at [IndyCar] again with stars in their eyes and going, ‘Wow, IndyCar is so cool and it's safe.’ Safer, I should say…

“I was never against it at any moment because at the end of the day I'd always want my friends here with us now. But that's such a hit. I think they've done such an incredible job with that, I'm really, really grateful that everybody involved in that process stuck to their guns and pushed on with it because they're saving people's lives.”

Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Ferrucci returns to third RLL-Honda for Mid-Ohio round

Previous article

Ferrucci returns to third RLL-Honda for Mid-Ohio round
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout

2
Formula 1

Ricciardo: F1 power unit glitch was "disheartening"

5 h
3
Supercars

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19

4
NHRA

Pomona II: Doug Herbert eliminations summary

5
MotoGP

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

Latest news
Harvey hopes MSR continues partnership with Andretti team
IndyCar

Harvey hopes MSR continues partnership with Andretti team

58m
Ferrucci returns to third RLL-Honda for Mid-Ohio round
IndyCar

Ferrucci returns to third RLL-Honda for Mid-Ohio round

3 h
2021 IndyCar would lap 2012-spec cars, says Chevy manager
IndyCar

2021 IndyCar would lap 2012-spec cars, says Chevy manager

Jun 25, 2021
Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss
IndyCar

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss

Jun 25, 2021
Ryan Norman to make IndyCar debut at Mid-Ohio with Coyne
IndyCar

Ryan Norman to make IndyCar debut at Mid-Ohio with Coyne

Jun 24, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar confirms 16-race season after Toronto cancellation 00:38
IndyCar
Jun 22, 2021

IndyCar confirms 16-race season after Toronto cancellation

IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue at Road America 00:37
IndyCar
Jun 21, 2021

IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue at Road America

IndyCar: O'Ward - Title fight will 00:36
IndyCar
Jun 19, 2021

IndyCar: O'Ward - Title fight will "get even tighter than it is now"

IndyCar: Hunter-Reay, Newgarden seek more grip as Road America cools 00:37
IndyCar
Jun 19, 2021

IndyCar: Hunter-Reay, Newgarden seek more grip as Road America cools

IndyCar: Grosjean leads practice 00:38
IndyCar
Jun 19, 2021

IndyCar: Grosjean leads practice

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Tandy, Milner on “bitterly disappointing” loss at The Glen Watkins Glen
IMSA

Tandy, Milner on “bitterly disappointing” loss at The Glen

Ferrucci returns to third RLL-Honda for Mid-Ohio round Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Ferrucci returns to third RLL-Honda for Mid-Ohio round

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Jack Harvey More from
Jack Harvey
Shank hails Harvey’s “awesome job” at St. Petersburg St. Pete
IndyCar

Shank hails Harvey’s “awesome job” at St. Petersburg

Harvey: If the opportunity is there to win, we’ll go for it St. Pete
IndyCar

Harvey: If the opportunity is there to win, we’ll go for it

Stat attack – the final IndyCar driver standings for 2020
IndyCar

Stat attack – the final IndyCar driver standings for 2020

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss
IndyCar

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss

Adapting driving style, fast stops earn Herta second place Road America
IndyCar

Adapting driving style, fast stops earn Herta second place

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime
IndyCar

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Trending Today

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout

Australian V8 Supercars - Between NASCAR Sprint Cup cars and GT cars
Supercars Supercars

Australian V8 Supercars - Between NASCAR Sprint Cup cars and GT cars

Jeff Gordon on HMS: "This is where my true passion lies"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Jeff Gordon on HMS: "This is where my true passion lies"

Pedrosa set to make MotoGP comeback at Misano as KTM wildcard
MotoGP MotoGP

Pedrosa set to make MotoGP comeback at Misano as KTM wildcard

Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech 3 KTM
MotoGP MotoGP

Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech 3 KTM

Assen MotoGP: Quartararo scores dominant win ahead of Vinales
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Quartararo scores dominant win ahead of Vinales

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions

Tsunoda receives grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda receives grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021

Latest news

Harvey hopes MSR continues partnership with Andretti team
IndyCar IndyCar

Harvey hopes MSR continues partnership with Andretti team

Ferrucci returns to third RLL-Honda for Mid-Ohio round
IndyCar IndyCar

Ferrucci returns to third RLL-Honda for Mid-Ohio round

2021 IndyCar would lap 2012-spec cars, says Chevy manager
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 IndyCar would lap 2012-spec cars, says Chevy manager

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss
IndyCar IndyCar

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.