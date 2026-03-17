Helio Castroneves to attempt 2026 Indianapolis 500 with Meyer Shank
Castroneves' drive for an unprecedented fifth win in the biggest oval race on the planet continues
Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
Helio Castroneves will turn 51 years old this May, but he's not slowing down. The Brazilian will again be behind the wheel of the #06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500. Cleveland-Cliffs will again fund the effort.
"The drive for five is still alive," said Castroneves in a short video released by the team. Castroneves will be attempting to become the first driver in the 115-year history of the event to win the 500 five different times. He is currently in a tie with AJ Foyt, Rick Mears, and Al Unser Sr. as the only four-time winners of the event.
Castroneves won the 500 in his first two attempts, driving for Team Penske in 2001 and 2002. He won it again in 2009 with Penske, and 12 years later, he earned his historic fourth Indy 500 while driving for Meyer Shank.
If he makes the race, it will be his 26th start in the Indianapolis 500, all consecutively. Since his most recent win in the 500, Castroneves has finished seventh, 15th, 20th, and tenth in the event, all driving for Meyer Shank.
The current start record belongs to Foyt, who made 35 starts in the Indy 500 by the time he was 57.
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