Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Grosjean: “I cannot just go flat out all the time” Next / Jimmie Johnson undergoes surgery after hand fracture
IndyCar / Long Beach News

Herta, Rossi rueful after more disappointment in Long Beach

Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi were left gutted by very different issues in Long Beach, that cost them a possible win and a probable top-five respectively.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:

Herta, who started from pole position, led the first stint of the race, but was surprised to emerge from the pits behind not only Alex Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda but also Josef Newgarden’s Team Penske-Chevrolet. While he spent much of the second stint trying to get around Newgarden, he had fallen 1.5sec behind the eventual winner as the second stops began.

Palou, who had made his first stop earlier than his immediate rivals naturally had to do the same for the second stop given that there had been no caution periods in the second stint. He stopped on Lap 55, and both Newgarden and Herta pushed hard on their in-laps to try and make up the deficit and jump the Ganassi driver.

While Newgarden was successful, Herta crashed into the wall on the exit of Turn 9.

“I just braked a little bit too late,” said last year’s Long Beach winner. “Got in there, locked the right-front and that was it. It's just a stupid mistake.

“We were definitely in that thing, we were running good there in third and keeping up with Alex and Josef. It's unfortunate, I feel really bad.”

He admitted he had been surprised to be jumped by two cars in the first stop, stating that he “didn’t know how that happened,” but added that his car was “fantastic. Just overdid it a little bit today.”

Rossi, who had been disadvantaged by teammate Romain Grosjean’s crash in qualifying when he had been set to beat Newgarden to second on the grid, had run fifth from the start and muscled his way past Felix Rosenqvist’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy to gain fourth on Lap 21. However, he then started losing pace on his used reds, and dropped behind Marcus Ericsson before pitting. Once the first pitstop cycle had been completed, he was down to ninth, having been demoted by not only the slightly off-strategy Scott Dixon, but also Grosjean and Team Penske’s Will Power.

Rossi then ran eighth through the second stint, but a slow stop saw him re-passed by the early-stopping Dixon, and jumped by Pato O’Ward and Graham Rahal. The demise of Herta and Ericsson enabled him to finish eighth.

“Silver linings of the day is that we finished and we finished in a position that has one digit instead of two,” said the 2016 Indy 500 winner who languishes in 18th in the championship. “The car was good all weekend but we struggled a little bit with the tires in the first stint.

“The team did a great job with strategy. The pace on the Firestone reds was good as well but we, unfortunately, lost some time in pit lane which makes for track position in IndyCar these days.”

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Grosjean: “I cannot just go flat out all the time”
Previous article

Grosjean: “I cannot just go flat out all the time”
Next article

Jimmie Johnson undergoes surgery after hand fracture

Jimmie Johnson undergoes surgery after hand fracture
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy
IndyCar

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams
IndyCar

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Wolff 'gives his word' Grosjean F1 test will happen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff 'gives his word' Grosjean F1 test will happen

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy
IndyCar IndyCar

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams
IndyCar IndyCar

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams

32 entries confirmed for next week’s Indy 500 test
IndyCar IndyCar

32 entries confirmed for next week’s Indy 500 test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.