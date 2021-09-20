Honda clinches 10th IndyCar Manufacturers’ title

The title confirmation comes on the 25th anniversary of Honda’s first IndyCar Manufacturers’ Championship, recorded in 1996 with a 1-4 result for Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Alex Zanardi and Jimmy Vasser. Vasser also claimed Honda’s first drivers’ title in the same event.

Colton Herta led home Alex Palou and Romain Grosjean on Sunday, with Grosjean saying: “I'm very impressed with Honda today because the podium is fully Honda. I think we had great drivability to look after the tires probably better than others.”

“This is a moment where I would like to thank all of the stupendous efforts of our team at HPD, who work really hard and are always trying to improve themselves," said David Salters, president of Honda Performance Development. "And days like this just validate their efforts. “This is our fourth consecutive Manufacturers’ Championship, our 10th total, it comes on the 25th anniversary, almost to the day, of our first IndyCar title.

“It just shows how serious Honda is in developing people and technology through motorsports. Massive thanks to Honda, massive thanks to our brilliant team, and our brilliant teams!

“And what a way to win it! We had another sweep this weekend thanks to Colton, Alex and Romain – superb efforts. Well done!”