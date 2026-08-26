Honda completes historic 2026 IndyCar street circuit sweep with DC win
Kyle Kirkwood’s victory in the Freedom 250 Grand Prix seals a season where Honda engines led over 90 percent of all street circuit laps
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global, Washington, D.C.
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
Honda's engine program has asserted absolute dominance over the IndyCar Series, securing a historic clean sweep of every street circuit race on the 2026 calendar following Kyle Kirkwood’s victory at the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington D.C.
The triumph around the National Mall reinforces a decade-plus legacy of engineering performance, extending the Japanese brand’s streak of winning every debut street circuit event since multi-manufacturer engine competition returned to the series in 2012.
The manufacturer's grip on temporary circuit racing reached near-total control during the 2026 campaign. Honda-powered entries captured five of the season's six street circuit pole positions, leaving rival Chevrolet with only Scott McLaughlin’s pole at St. Petersburg. Across all six street races, Honda engines propelled drivers to 15 of 18 possible podium positions while controlling 543 of 597 total laps – accounting for more than 90 percent of all street circuit laps run this year. In the Nation's Capital alone, Honda-powered cars led all but three of the 147 laps.
The Washington D.C. victory marks Honda's first full street-course season sweep since 2023 and underscores an unprecedented era of temporary track performance. Since 2021, Honda has accumulated 23 victories out of 29 street course races. The manufacturer's engine package demonstrated widespread consistency across its entire customer base in 2026, with every Honda-powered team leading at least one lap and earning at least one podium finish on a street track.
The street circuit results have undoubtedly bolstered full season results, too, with reigning and four-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou, driver of the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, sporting six victories on the season. The Spaniard has one hand on a fifth title, holding a 91-point lead over Kirkwood with three races remaining. Additionally, Honda's lead over Chevrolet in the manufacturers' championship stands at 1,316 – 1,110 points.
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