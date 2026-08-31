Honda crowned 2026 IndyCar manufacturers' champions
HRC USA secures its 12th open-wheel title 30 years after its first, fueled by street circuit dominance and an Indianapolis 500 victory
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda
Photo by: Saad Munwar
Honda and Honda Racing Corporation USA (HRC US) officially secured the 2026 IndyCar Manufacturers' Championship over the Milwaukee Mile doubleheader weekend, marking the engine builder's eighth series crown and 12th American open wheel title overall. The achievement comes exactly 30 years after Honda claimed its first American Open Wheel championship in 1996. There was an additional exclamation point on the weekend for the Japanese manufacturer, too, with Alex Palou, who drives the Honda-powered #10 Chip Ganassi Racing entry, motoring to fourth consecutive - and fifth in six seasons - IndyCar drivers’ title after Sunday evening’s race.
The manufacturers’ title caps a dominant 2026 campaign across all four track disciplines: road courses, short ovals, superspeedways, and street circuits. Across the season, Honda-powered entries have compiled 10 victories, 13 pole positions, and five podium sweeps. Demonstrating team-wide consistency, 13 of the 15 Honda-powered cars on the grid contributed points to the manufacturer's championship haul.
Honda proved practically unbeatable on street courses this season, sweeping all six street races (a first since 2023), capturing 15 out of 18 available podium spots, and leading more than 90 percent of all street circuit laps. Palou spearheaded the effort with street victories at St. Petersburg, Long Beach, and Detroit, paired with wins at Barber and Nashville. Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood captured wins at Arlington and Washington D.C., while his teammate, Marcus Ericsson, took top honors in Markham.
The centerpiece of Honda's year came at the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500, where Felix Rosenqvist drove the #60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda to victory in the closest finish in the race's storied history, securing Honda’s 17th total triumph in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
With one race remaining at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, one piece of hardware remains: the Rookie of the Year battle. Honda sits 1-2 in the three-way fight, with Dale Coyne Racing's Dennis Hauger leading Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Mick Schumacher by 18 points (223-205), with Chevrolet's lone challenger of AJ Foyt Racing's Caio Collet a distant 30 points behind.
"Massive congratulations to the brilliant men and women at HRC on winning the IndyCar manufacturers' championship…again!" said David Salters, President of Honda Racing Corporation USA. "We are extremely proud to race for Honda and delighted to further add to Honda's racing history. I salute and admire every single person at Honda Racing Corporation USA, working as a world-class team. Our efforts, skills, and tenacity have produced another dominant season. Simply – The Power of Dreams!"
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