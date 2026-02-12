Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Max Verstappen didn't want to drive 2026 car in simulator: ‘Doesn't help me stay in F1’

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Max Verstappen didn't want to drive 2026 car in simulator: ‘Doesn't help me stay in F1’

Honda "in discussions" with Meyer Shank Racing on '28 factory entry

IndyCar
IndyCar
Honda "in discussions" with Meyer Shank Racing on '28 factory entry

How Formula E’s Evo Sessions for influencers will work in Jeddah

Formula E
Formula E
Jeddah ePrix I
How Formula E’s Evo Sessions for influencers will work in Jeddah

Low snowfall throws up extra curveball for WRC crews at Rally Sweden

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
Low snowfall throws up extra curveball for WRC crews at Rally Sweden

All important statistics from day two of 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
All important statistics from day two of 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Martins Sesks sets out target ahead of WRC return

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
Martins Sesks sets out target ahead of WRC return

"Drive to Survive: Season 8" trailer released: Watch here now

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
"Drive to Survive: Season 8" trailer released: Watch here now

Helmut Marko details what Red Bull has to do to keep Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Helmut Marko details what Red Bull has to do to keep Max Verstappen
IndyCar

Honda "in discussions" with Meyer Shank Racing on '28 factory entry

The new agreement with IndyCar will see a single-car factory effort starting in 2028

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Published:
Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing

Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

The new multiyear agreement that sees Honda and Chevrolet remain in IndyCar with the benefit of each receiving a charter for 2028 has already seen early developments.

Honda Racing Corporation US President David Salters was asked by Motorsport.com during a media call on Thursday if there was a specific team in mind to support the single-car factory effort, to which he confirmed early talks with Meyer Shank Racing.

“We're in discussions with Meyer Shank on how we would run a car with them,” Salters said.

Salters further expressed familiarity with the organization, with Honda, under the Acura name, already supporting a factory effort with Meyer Shank Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. In that series, MSR runs a No. 60 Acura ARX-06 in the GTP class, with a sister car, No. 93 entry, serviced by the majority of HRC representatives.

“We do it already,” Salters said. “We know what to do. We run car No. 93 and we would think of a similar model for IndyCar, really. We're there to build on what we've invested in. We're there to further develop our people. It works very well with MSR.

“Right now, that's how we would envisage proceeding, and those are the types of discussions we're having.”

The new agreement with IndyCar features a unique caveat that both Chevrolet and Honda have an opportunity to field a factory entry with the new car and engine set to debut in 2028.

Current charter rules limit teams to three cars, which leaves both manufacturers looking for either an individual effort alone or partnering with a program with two or less charter entrants. The likes of Andretti Global, Chip Ganassi Racing and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing are locked out with three charters apiece for Honda-backed efforts, while Meyer Shank Racing and Dale Coyne Racing have two

Motorsport.com asked the same question to Jim Campbell, Vice President of General Motors Performance and Motorsports, but did not declare a team at this time.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article James Hinchcliffe to make NASCAR Truck debut at St. Pete

Top Comments

More from
Joey Barnes

IndyCar announces historic multi-year deal with Chevrolet and Honda

IndyCar
IndyCar
IndyCar announces historic multi-year deal with Chevrolet and Honda

Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

IndyCar
IndyCar
Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

Jacob Abel prioritizing IMSA effort but still desires IndyCar return

IndyCar
IndyCar
Jacob Abel prioritizing IMSA effort but still desires IndyCar return
More from
Meyer Shank Racing

Rolex 24, Hour 24: Porsche Penske take third consecutive victory

IMSA
IMSA
Rolex 24 Hours
Rolex 24, Hour 24: Porsche Penske take third consecutive victory

Rolex 24, Hour 6: Porsche Penske leads over JDC-Miller

IMSA
IMSA
Rolex 24 Hours
Rolex 24, Hour 6: Porsche Penske leads over JDC-Miller

Acura Meyer Shank Racing quickest in first Rolex 24 practice

IMSA
IMSA
Rolex 24 Hours
Acura Meyer Shank Racing quickest in first Rolex 24 practice

Latest news

Max Verstappen didn't want to drive 2026 car in simulator: ‘Doesn't help me stay in F1’

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Max Verstappen didn't want to drive 2026 car in simulator: ‘Doesn't help me stay in F1’

Honda "in discussions" with Meyer Shank Racing on '28 factory entry

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Honda "in discussions" with Meyer Shank Racing on '28 factory entry

How Formula E’s Evo Sessions for influencers will work in Jeddah

Formula E
FE Formula E
Jeddah ePrix I
How Formula E’s Evo Sessions for influencers will work in Jeddah

Low snowfall throws up extra curveball for WRC crews at Rally Sweden

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Sweden
Low snowfall throws up extra curveball for WRC crews at Rally Sweden