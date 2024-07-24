All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
IndyCar Toronto

Honda continues IndyCar street circuit stranglehold into hybrid era

In Toronto, the Japanese manufacturer surged to a third consecutive podium sweep on a street circuit

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

While Andretti Global’s Colton Herta scored his first win in over two years in last weekend’s IndyCar Series round in Toronto, he also led Honda to its third consecutive podium sweep on a street track.

The victory additionally stood as the Japanese manufacturer’s first win in the hybrid era, which was introduced earlier this month at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

When it came to the 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street circuit around Exhibition Place, not only did Honda sweep the podium but also the top seven finishers, with Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay the leading Chevrolet runner in eighth.

Herta was joined on the Toronto podium by team-mate Kyle Kirkwood and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon, winner of the previous two street circuit events that also featured podium sweeps for Honda. In fact, Honda has won eight of the last nine street races.

When asked by Motorsport.com during the post-race press conference about why Honda seems to do well on street circuits, Herta shared his thoughts.

“I think it's a lot of things,” Herta said. “I think typically we have had really good cars. I think Ganassi has brought really good cars to street courses.

“On the engine side, it plays into our hands a lot more on the lower-end stuff. Once we get to the higher-end stuff, we don't have that competitive edge. On street courses, we do have an edge. It kind of flips and changes throughout the season.

“It is kind of surprising to see that happen. A lot of things go into it. Long Beach was a fuel race. Maybe Honda makes a little bit better fuel. I'm not 100% sure. It sure does seem that way. They're definitely more competitive on the low end, I think.”

Bryan Herta with David Salters of HRC

Bryan Herta with David Salters of HRC

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

David Salters, president of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) told Motorsport.com that the success is simply down to the people.

“As always, a team effort, people working very hard,” Salters said.  “Also, racing evolves … there’s a whole load of tools and smart people, as well as the powertrain.

“We contribute with the teams to all areas of the car, whether it’s the aerodynamics or the vehicle dynamics, particularly with the drivers in the loop simulator and that shows up here.

“Firstly, a massive thank you to our teams but then also it’s a massive teamwork between those teams and the drivers and the hard working and smart people at HRC. I keep saying that the car is the sum of the parts and we try to put them all together, and I think where you see that work very clearly is somewhere like this.

“Alright, we’re fortunate to be very successful in these types of events, but there is a lot of effort that goes into it.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Dixon explains overcut key to epic Toronto IndyCar podium charge

Top Comments

Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Zak Brown wants “better blend” of IndyCar quality vs quantity

Zak Brown wants “better blend” of IndyCar quality vs quantity

IndyCar
Zak Brown wants “better blend” of IndyCar quality vs quantity
Exclusive: How sub-F1 giant Prema is gearing up for IndyCar in 2025

Exclusive: How sub-F1 giant Prema is gearing up for IndyCar in 2025

IndyCar
Exclusive: How sub-F1 giant Prema is gearing up for IndyCar in 2025
Arrow McLaren IndyCar boss Ward fumes over timing of Toronto caution

Arrow McLaren IndyCar boss Ward fumes over timing of Toronto caution

IndyCar
Toronto
Arrow McLaren IndyCar boss Ward fumes over timing of Toronto caution
Andretti Autosport
More from
Andretti Autosport
Dixon explains overcut key to epic Toronto IndyCar podium charge

Dixon explains overcut key to epic Toronto IndyCar podium charge

IndyCar
Toronto
Dixon explains overcut key to epic Toronto IndyCar podium charge
Kirkwood: “No chance” of McLaren F1-style undercut by Andretti in Toronto

Kirkwood: “No chance” of McLaren F1-style undercut by Andretti in Toronto

IndyCar
Toronto
Kirkwood: “No chance” of McLaren F1-style undercut by Andretti in Toronto
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Latest news

Alpine set for new F1 team boss with Oakes tipped to replace Famin

Alpine set for new F1 team boss with Oakes tipped to replace Famin

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alpine set for new F1 team boss with Oakes tipped to replace Famin
Zak Brown wants “better blend” of IndyCar quality vs quantity

Zak Brown wants “better blend” of IndyCar quality vs quantity

Indy IndyCar
Zak Brown wants “better blend” of IndyCar quality vs quantity
Verstappen 'not banned' from late-night sim racing

Verstappen 'not banned' from late-night sim racing

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Verstappen 'not banned' from late-night sim racing
Piastri denies Hungary F1 win was "given" to him

Piastri denies Hungary F1 win was "given" to him

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Piastri denies Hungary F1 win was "given" to him

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia