How Christian Lundgaard went from zero to hero at Road America

If you asked Christian Lundgaard on Sunday morning what his path to victory looked like at Road America, he wouldn’t have told you it involved a punctured tire, a broken front wing, and a desperate crawl back to the pit lane on Lap 1.

After two chaotic hours, though, the 24-year-old Danish driver stood atop the podium at Road America, victorious, drenched in champagne and wearing the bewildered smile of a man who had just pulled off the heist of the 2026 IndyCar season.

"It was a very eventful day, very long day," Lundgaard said. "Not quite what I had on my bingo card waking up this morning."

For Lundgaard, the weekend had been an exercise in frustration. Despite testing at the iconic 4.014-mile, 14-turn road course just two weeks prior, the speed simply wasn't there during Friday and Saturday's practice sessions. He qualified a modest 12th, searching for answers.

Then came the start of the race—and with it, disaster.

As the 25-car field took the green flag, Lundgaard’s afternoon nearly ended before it began when he hit the right-rear of Scott Dixon’s #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, shattering the left side of the front wing and puncturing the tire of his #7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

Lundgaard was left limping around the massive 4.014-mile, 14-turn road course to get back to pit road.

"In the moment I thought it was my fault, basically just ran into the back of Dixon," Lundgaard recalled. "Obviously at that point I know how long the race is. It was really to try to stay on the lead lap. That was the main goal. It wasn't very easy with the tire missing, basically."

Lundgaard barely made it. After his pit crew went to work putting on a new front wing and swapping him off the - damaged - harder primary tires for a fresh set of softer alternates, he managed to jump out ahead of race leader Alex Palou and stay on the lead lap.

Lundgaard's march back to the front

Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren, front wing damage Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

The first caution on Lap 14 of 55 helped bring Lundgaard back into the fight, where he methodically climbed through the field on a blend of pace and strategy.

By Lap 43, the frontrunners - Marcus Armstrong, David Malukas, and Graham Rahal - were forced to make their final pit stops. Because Lundgaard had been running a completely shifted strategy since his Lap 1 mishap, he cycled directly into the race lead. Two laps later, he built up enough of a gap that when he ducked to pit lane for the final time - and received a flawless 7.1s pit stop - he re-entered the fight right in the mix for the runner-up spot against Malukas.

After a brief tussle, Lundgaard secured second and began taking out Armstrong’s lead in chunks before it stabilized around 2.7s. However, a mechanical issue reared its head on Armstrong’s #66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda with four laps to go, allowing Lundgaard to push past and take the lead.

A lap later, Armstrong’s car slowed completely, triggering a caution and setting up a one-lap, winner-take-all sprint to the checkered flag. In the end, Lundgaard timed the restart perfectly and cruised to his second win of the season.

"I knew we were going to be fighting for a top 10 regardless, just from the pace that we had," Lundgaard said. "I didn't really expect it to be a win."

That mindset wasn’t harsh, either, given the mid-level qualifying performance that came on the back of practice sessions where the pace was nowhere near the top of the timesheets.

"This weekend has been a little bit of an outlier for me,” Lundgaard said. “Not felt comfortable, not had the pace in practice one or practice two. A confusing weekend. To end with a win, I would say confuses me even more.

"Maybe I just need to be confused."