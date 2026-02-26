How to watch 2026 IndyCar and NASCAR at St. Pete: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
IndyCar is back for the 2026 season, and there's plenty to look forward to as a new year of racing gets underway
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
The 2026 IndyCar season is about to get underway with the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Alex Palou enters as the defending champion, and the dominant Chip Ganassi Racing driver eyes a fifth crown.
There are several faces in new places, including veteran Will Power, who leaves Penske for a new home at Andretti. David Malukas will take Power's place as the driver of the #12, and there are three rookies competing full-time. Those new challengers are Mick Schumacher, Dennis Hauger, and Caio Collet.
IndyCar will be joined by the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at St. Pete, as the third level of NASCAR takes on a street course for the first time in its 30+ years of existence. Former IndyCar stars Dario Franchitti and James Hinchcliffe will be on the grid, as will IMSA veteran Colin Braun.
What is the IndyCar and NASCAR Truck at St. Pete weekend schedule?
Friday, February 27
12:30pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2
1:35pm EST -- IndyCar Practice #1 -- FOX SPORTS 2
4pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice -- FOX SPORTS 2
5pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2
Saturday, February 28
8:30am EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 1
9:35am EST -- IndyCar Practice #2 -- FOX SPORTS 1
12pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race (80 laps) -- FOX
3:05pm EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2
4:30pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2
Sunday, March 1
9:05am EST -- IndyCar warmup -- FOX SPORTS 1
10:05am EST -- Indy NXT race (45 laps) -- FOX SPORTS 1
12pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race -- FOX
12:22pm EST -- Green flag for IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (100 laps) -- FOX
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
How can I watch the IndyCar season-opener at St. Pete?
- Date: Sunday, March 1
- TV start time: 12pm EST
- TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Streaming: FOX Sports App
- Radio: IndyCar Radio
Weather forecast
While Sunday looks clear, there is a 50% chance of late afternoon thunderstorms on Friday, with that chance increasing to over 80% throughout the day on Saturday.
Who is racing this weekend?
There are 25 cars on the St. Pete entry list, and notably, no Prema as the team focuses on restructuring after some recent upheaval.
|Car No. - Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|#2 - Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#3 - Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#4 - Caio Collet
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|#5 - Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#6 - Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#7 - Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#8 - Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#9 - Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#10 - Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#12 - David Malukas
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#14 - Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|#15 - Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#18 - Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|#19 - Dennis Hauger
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|#20 - Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|#21 - Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|#26 - Will Power
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#27 - Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#28 - Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#45 - Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#47 - Mick Schumacher
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#60 - Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|#66 - Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|#76 - Rinus VeeKay
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|#77 - Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
