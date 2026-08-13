How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Markham: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
IndyCar takes on a new street course in Canada this weekend
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing
Photo by: Perry Nelson / Lumen via Getty Images
Round No. 14 of the 2026 IndyCar season takes place on the Streets of Markham in Ontario, Canada.
Alex Palou extended his championship lead with a win in Portland, now 110 points ahead of Kyle Kirkwood in second. It was his sixth win of the 2026 season.
The 2.19-mile street course will feature 90 laps of racing on Sunday.
Here's how to watch all the action this weekend as IndyCar races at an all-new street course:
Recent Headlines
What is the Markham weekend schedule?
Friday, August 14
3:00pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 2
Saturday, August 15
10:00am EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 2
2:25pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, August 16
8:40am EST -- IndyCar warmup -- FOX SPORTS 2
12:00pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race -- FOX
12:22pm EST -- IndyCar race -- FOX
Will Power, Andretti Global
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images
How can I watch the IndyCar race at Markham?
- Date: Sunday, August 16
- Race start time: 12:22pm EST
- Laps: 90 laps
- TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX
- Radio: IndyCar Radio
Who is competing in the IndyCar race at Markham?
|Car No. - Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|#2 - Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#3 - Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#4 - Caio Collet
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|#5 - Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#6 - Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#7 - Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#8 - Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#9 - Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#10 - Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#12 - David Malukas
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#14 - Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|#15 - Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#18 - Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|#19 - Dennis Hauger
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|#20 - Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|#21 - Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|#26 - Will Power
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#27 - Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#28 - Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#45 - Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#47 - Mick Schumacher
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#60 - Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|#66 - Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|#76 - Rinus VeeKay
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|#77 - Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
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