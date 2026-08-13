How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Markham: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Round No. 14 of the 2026 IndyCar season takes place on the Streets of Markham in Ontario, Canada.

Alex Palou extended his championship lead with a win in Portland, now 110 points ahead of Kyle Kirkwood in second. It was his sixth win of the 2026 season.

The 2.19-mile street course will feature 90 laps of racing on Sunday.

Here's how to watch all the action this weekend as IndyCar races at an all-new street course:

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What is the Markham weekend schedule?

Friday, August 14

3:00pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

Saturday, August 15

10:00am EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

2:25pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, August 16

8:40am EST -- IndyCar warmup -- FOX SPORTS 2

12:00pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race -- FOX

12:22pm EST -- IndyCar race -- FOX

Will Power, Andretti Global Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Markham?

Date: Sunday, August 16

Sunday, August 16 Race start time: 12:22pm EST

12:22pm EST Laps: 90 laps

90 laps TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX

FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX Radio: IndyCar Radio

Who is competing in the IndyCar race at Markham?