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IndyCar Markham

How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Markham: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

IndyCar takes on a new street course in Canada this weekend

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Perry Nelson / Lumen via Getty Images

Round No. 14 of the 2026 IndyCar season takes place on the Streets of Markham in Ontario, Canada.

Alex Palou extended his championship lead with a win in Portland, now 110 points ahead of Kyle Kirkwood in second. It was his sixth win of the 2026 season.

The 2.19-mile street course will feature 90 laps of racing on Sunday.

Here's how to watch all the action this weekend as IndyCar races at an all-new street course:

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What is the Markham weekend schedule?

Friday, August 14

3:00pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

Saturday, August 15

10:00am EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

2:25pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, August 16

8:40am EST -- IndyCar warmup -- FOX SPORTS 2

12:00pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race -- FOX

12:22pm EST -- IndyCar race -- FOX

Will Power, Andretti Global

Will Power, Andretti Global

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Markham?

  • Date: Sunday, August 16
  • Race start time: 12:22pm EST
  • Laps: 90 laps 
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX
  • Radio: IndyCar Radio

Who is competing in the IndyCar race at Markham?

Car No. - Driver Team Manufacturer 
#2 - Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet
#3 - Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet
#4 - Caio Collet AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
#5 - Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#6 - Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#7 - Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#8 - Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#9 - Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#10 - Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#12 - David Malukas Team Penske Chevrolet
#14 - Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
#15 - Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#18 - Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Honda
#19 - Dennis Hauger Dale Coyne Racing Honda
#20 - Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
#21 - Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
#26 - Will Power Andretti Global Honda
#27 - Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda
#28 - Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda
#45 - Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#47 - Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#60 - Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda
#66 - Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda
#76 - Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
#77 - Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

 

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