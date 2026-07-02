Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Preview
IndyCar Mid-Ohio

How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Mid-Ohio: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

IndyCar heads to Mid-Ohio for the Fourth of July weekend as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary as a nation

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Round No. 11 of the 2026 IndyCar season is here, with the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

Alex Palou leads the championship standings by 60 points over David Malukas, while Christian Lundgaard is the most recent race winner at Road America.

Scott Dixon, who just announced a shock exit from Chip Ganassi Racing after 25 years, is the defending winner of the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio.

Now, here's how to watch all the action this weekend as America celebrates its 250th anniversary as a nation:

Recent Headlines

Read Also:

What is the Mid-Ohio weekend schedule?

Friday, July 3

2:00pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

3:00pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday July 4

9:00am EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1

10:00am EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

1:00pm EST -- Indy NXT Race #1 -- FOX SPORTS 1

2:30pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, July 5

9:00am EST -- IndyCar warmup practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

10:00am EST -- Indy NXT Race #2 -- FOX SPORTS 1

12:30pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race show -- FOX

12:52pm EST -- IndyCar race green flag [90 laps] -- FOX

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

How can I watch the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio?

  • Date: Sunday, July 5
  • Race start time: 12:52pm EST 
  • Laps: 90 laps 
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX
  • Radio: IndyCar Radio

Who is competing in the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio?

Car No. - Driver Team Manufacturer 
#2 - Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet
#3 - Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet
#4 - Caio Collet AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
#5 - Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#6 - Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#7 - Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#8 - Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#9 - Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#10 - Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#12 - David Malukas Team Penske Chevrolet
#14 - Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
#15 - Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#18 - Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Honda
#19 - Dennis Hauger Dale Coyne Racing Honda
#20 - Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
#21 - Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
#26 - Will Power Andretti Global Honda
#27 - Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda
#28 - Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda
#45 - Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#47 - Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#60 - Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda
#66 - Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda
#76 - Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
#77 - Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article “You should ask him” - Felipe Nasr keeps the pressure on Roger Penske for IndyCar seat

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Josh Bilicki and No. 66 team withdraw from NASCAR Cup race at Chicagoland

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Chicago
Josh Bilicki and No. 66 team withdraw from NASCAR Cup race at Chicagoland

IndyCar driver Louis Foster to make NASCAR Truck debut at Lime Rock

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Lime Rock
IndyCar driver Louis Foster to make NASCAR Truck debut at Lime Rock

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Latest news

How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Mid-Ohio: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Mid-Ohio: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

F1 British GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
British GP
F1 British GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Josh Bilicki and No. 66 team withdraw from NASCAR Cup race at Chicagoland

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago
Josh Bilicki and No. 66 team withdraw from NASCAR Cup race at Chicagoland

Indecent proposal? How Carlos Sainz's big idea to change F1 qualifying might work

Formula 1
British GP
Indecent proposal? How Carlos Sainz's big idea to change F1 qualifying might work

Feature

Discover prime content

How Palou showed his usual brilliance amid raging debate in IndyCar

IndyCar
Detroit
By John Oreovicz
How Palou showed his usual brilliance amid raging debate in IndyCar

How Colton Herta is chasing his F1 dream

Formula 1
By Ben Vinel
How Colton Herta is chasing his F1 dream

Alex Zanardi’s top 10 moments

IndyCar
By James Newbold
Alex Zanardi’s top 10 moments

How Alex Palou made a perfect start to his IndyCar title defence after a winter of discontent

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
By John Oreovicz
How Alex Palou made a perfect start to his IndyCar title defence after a winter of discontent
View more