How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Nashville: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
While the start time is dependent on the World Cup Finals, IndyCar will be racing at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend
Patricio O'ward, Arrow McLaren
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
Round No. 12 of the 2026 IndyCar season is here, and the series will be racing at the Nashville Superspeedway oval.
Alex Palou continues to lead the championship standings by 56 points over Kyle Kirkwood, with Christian Lundgaard 65 points back in third.
Nashville hosted the 2025 season finale, and was won by Josef Newgarden. The Team Penske driver is also the most recent IndyCar race winner on an oval, winning at WWT Raceway.
Now, here's how to watch all the action this weekend as IndyCar races on a Sunday evening after the conclusion of the World Cup Finals:
Recent Headlines
What is the Nashville weekend schedule?
Saturday, July 18
10:00am EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1
11:35am EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 1
3:00pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX
4:35pm EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2
6:05pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, July 19
1:00pm EST -- Indy NXT Race -- FOX SPORTS 1
4:30pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race show -- FOX SPORTS 1
*5:35pm EST -- IndyCar race green flag [300 laps] -- FOX
*Start time completely dependent on the conclusion of the World Cup Finals
David Malukas, A. J. Foyt Enterprises, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images
How can I watch the IndyCar race at Nashville??
- Date: Sunday, July 19
- Race start time: 5:35pm EST (Start WILL BE delayed if World Cup is not over)
- Laps: 300 laps
- TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX
- Radio: IndyCar Radio
Who is competing in the IndyCar race at Nashville?
|Car No. - Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|#2 - Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#3 - Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#4 - Caio Collet
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|#5 - Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#6 - Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#7 - Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#8 - Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#9 - Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#10 - Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#12 - David Malukas
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#14 - Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|#15 - Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#18 - Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|#19 - Dennis Hauger
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|#20 - Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|#21 - Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|#26 - Will Power
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#27 - Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#28 - Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#45 - Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#47 - Mick Schumacher
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#60 - Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|#66 - Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|#76 - Rinus VeeKay
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|#77 - Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
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