How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Nashville: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Round No. 12 of the 2026 IndyCar season is here, and the series will be racing at the Nashville Superspeedway oval.

Alex Palou continues to lead the championship standings by 56 points over Kyle Kirkwood, with Christian Lundgaard 65 points back in third.

Nashville hosted the 2025 season finale, and was won by Josef Newgarden. The Team Penske driver is also the most recent IndyCar race winner on an oval, winning at WWT Raceway.

Now, here's how to watch all the action this weekend as IndyCar races on a Sunday evening after the conclusion of the World Cup Finals:

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What is the Nashville weekend schedule?

Saturday, July 18

10:00am EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

11:35am EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

3:00pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX

4:35pm EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

6:05pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, July 19

1:00pm EST -- Indy NXT Race -- FOX SPORTS 1

4:30pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race show -- FOX SPORTS 1

*5:35pm EST -- IndyCar race green flag [300 laps] -- FOX

*Start time completely dependent on the conclusion of the World Cup Finals

David Malukas, A. J. Foyt Enterprises, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Nashville??

Date: Sunday, July 19

Sunday, July 19 Race start time: 5:35pm EST (Start WILL BE delayed if World Cup is not over)

5:35pm EST (Start WILL BE delayed if World Cup is not over) Laps: 300 laps

300 laps TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX

FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX Radio: IndyCar Radio

Who is competing in the IndyCar race at Nashville?