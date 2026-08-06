How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Portland: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Round No. 13 of the 2026 IndyCar season takes the open-wheel division to Portland International Raceway as we enter the final stretch of the championship.

Alex Palou continues to lead the standings, 83 points, ahead of David Malukas in second and and 87 points ahead of Kyle Kirkwood in third.

Will Power is the defending winner of the Portland race, and he's still searching for his first victory since joining Andretti Global.

Now, here's how to watch all the action this weekend as IndyCar races out west:

Recent Headlines

What is the Portland weekend schedule?

Friday, August 7

4:30pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

5:35pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, August 8

12:00pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

1:05pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

3:00pm EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1

7:05pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, August 9

1:00pm EST -- IndyCar warmup -- FOX SPORTS 1

2:00pm EST -- Indy NXT race -- FOX SPORTS 1

4:00pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race -- FOX

4:27pm EST -- Green flag for IndyCar race [110 laps] -- FOX

Will Power, Team Penske Photo by: Penske Entertainment

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Portland?

Date: Sunday, August 9

Sunday, August 9 Race start time: 4:27pm EST

4:27pm EST Laps: 110 laps

110 laps TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX

FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX Radio: IndyCar Radio

Who is competing in the IndyCar race at Portland?