How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Portland: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
IndyCar is racing on the west coast this weekend at Portland International Raceway
Patricio O'ward, Arrow McLaren
Photo by: Gavin Baker / Lumen via Getty Images
Round No. 13 of the 2026 IndyCar season takes the open-wheel division to Portland International Raceway as we enter the final stretch of the championship.
Alex Palou continues to lead the standings, 83 points, ahead of David Malukas in second and and 87 points ahead of Kyle Kirkwood in third.
Will Power is the defending winner of the Portland race, and he's still searching for his first victory since joining Andretti Global.
Now, here's how to watch all the action this weekend as IndyCar races out west:
Recent Headlines
What is the Portland weekend schedule?
Friday, August 7
4:30pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2
5:35pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, August 8
12:00pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 1
1:05pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1
3:00pm EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1
7:05pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, August 9
1:00pm EST -- IndyCar warmup -- FOX SPORTS 1
2:00pm EST -- Indy NXT race -- FOX SPORTS 1
4:00pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race -- FOX
4:27pm EST -- Green flag for IndyCar race [110 laps] -- FOX
Will Power, Team Penske
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
How can I watch the IndyCar race at Portland?
- Date: Sunday, August 9
- Race start time: 4:27pm EST
- Laps: 110 laps
- TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX
- Radio: IndyCar Radio
Who is competing in the IndyCar race at Portland?
|Car No. - Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|#2 - Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#3 - Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#4 - Caio Collet
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|#5 - Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#6 - Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#7 - Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#8 - Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#9 - Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#10 - Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#12 - David Malukas
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#14 - Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|#15 - Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#18 - Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|#19 - Dennis Hauger
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|#20 - Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|#21 - Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|#26 - Will Power
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#27 - Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#28 - Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#45 - Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#47 - Mick Schumacher
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#60 - Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|#66 - Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|#76 - Rinus VeeKay
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|#77 - Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
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