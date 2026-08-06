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IndyCar Portland

How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Portland: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

IndyCar is racing on the west coast this weekend at Portland International Raceway

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Patricio O'ward, Arrow McLaren

Patricio O'ward, Arrow McLaren

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Lumen via Getty Images

Round No. 13 of the 2026 IndyCar season takes the open-wheel division to Portland International Raceway as we enter the final stretch of the championship.

Alex Palou continues to lead the standings, 83 points, ahead of David Malukas in second and and 87 points ahead of Kyle Kirkwood in third.

Will Power is the defending winner of the Portland race, and he's still searching for his first victory since joining Andretti Global. 

Now, here's how to watch all the action this weekend as IndyCar races out west:

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What is the Portland weekend schedule?

Friday, August 7

4:30pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

5:35pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, August 8

12:00pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

1:05pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

3:00pm EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1

7:05pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, August 9

1:00pm EST -- IndyCar warmup -- FOX SPORTS 1

2:00pm EST -- Indy NXT race -- FOX SPORTS 1

4:00pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race -- FOX

4:27pm EST -- Green flag for IndyCar race [110 laps] -- FOX

Will Power, Team Penske

Will Power, Team Penske

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Portland?

  • Date: Sunday, August 9
  • Race start time: 4:27pm EST
  • Laps: 110 laps 
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX
  • Radio: IndyCar Radio

Who is competing in the IndyCar race at Portland?

Car No. - Driver Team Manufacturer 
#2 - Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet
#3 - Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet
#4 - Caio Collet AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
#5 - Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#6 - Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#7 - Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#8 - Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#9 - Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#10 - Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#12 - David Malukas Team Penske Chevrolet
#14 - Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
#15 - Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#18 - Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Honda
#19 - Dennis Hauger Dale Coyne Racing Honda
#20 - Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
#21 - Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
#26 - Will Power Andretti Global Honda
#27 - Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda
#28 - Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda
#45 - Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#47 - Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#60 - Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda
#66 - Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda
#76 - Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
#77 - Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

 

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