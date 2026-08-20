How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Washington D.C.: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
IndyCar races at the U.S. Capitol for the very first time this weekend with the Freedom 250 Grand Prix
IndyCar Washington D.C. track build
Photo by: Andrew Harnik via Getty Images
Round No. 15 of the 2026 IndyCar season will be truly unique, as the open-wheel division races in Washington D.C. in an all-new street course. It will pass the National Archives, National Gallery of Art and the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum.
Alex Palou extended his championship lead last weekend, now 133 points ahead of Kyle Kirkwood.
In D.C., IndyCar will compete around 1.7-mile street course that features seven corners, and 147 laps of racing.
IROC will join IndyCar as a support series this weekend, as there is no Indy NXT. Here's how to watch all the action this weekend in the United States Capitol:
Recent Headlines
What is the Freedom 250 weekend schedule?
Saturday, August 22
9:05am EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1
10:40am EST -- IROC practice -- FOX ONE
12:25pm est -- IROC practice -- FOX ONE
1:00pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 2
3:00pm EST -- IROC race (20mins) -- FOX ONE
4:00pm EST -- IROC race (20mins) -- FOX ONE
5:00pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2
Sunday, August 23
9:00am EST -- IndyCar warmup -- FOX SPORTS 1
11:30pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race -- FOX
1:13pm EST -- IndyCar race -- FOX
IndyCar D.C. race promotion
Photo by: Jim Lo Scalzo via Pool, FTWP through Getty Images
How can I watch the IndyCar race at Washington D.C.?
- Date: Sunday, August 23
- Race start time: 1:13pm EST
- Laps: 147 laps
- TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX
- Radio: IndyCar Radio
Who is competing in the IndyCar Freedom 250 GP?
|Car No. - Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|#2 - Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#3 - Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#4 - Caio Collet
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|#5 - Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#6 - Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#7 - Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#8 - Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#9 - Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#10 - Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#12 - David Malukas
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#14 - Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|#15 - Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#18 - Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|#19 - Dennis Hauger
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|#20 - Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|#21 - Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|#26 - Will Power
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#27 - Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#28 - Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#45 - Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#47 - Mick Schumacher
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#60 - Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|#66 - Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|#76 - Rinus VeeKay
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|#77 - Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
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