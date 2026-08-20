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IndyCar Washington, D.C.

How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Washington D.C.: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

IndyCar races at the U.S. Capitol for the very first time this weekend with the Freedom 250 Grand Prix

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
IndyCar Washington D.C. track build

IndyCar Washington D.C. track build

Photo by: Andrew Harnik via Getty Images

Round No. 15 of the 2026 IndyCar season will be truly unique, as the open-wheel division races in Washington D.C. in an all-new street course. It will pass the National Archives, National Gallery of Art and the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum.

Alex Palou extended his championship lead last weekend, now 133 points ahead of Kyle Kirkwood. 

In D.C., IndyCar will compete around 1.7-mile street course that features seven corners, and 147 laps of racing.

IROC will join IndyCar as a support series this weekend, as there is no Indy NXT. Here's how to watch all the action this weekend in the United States Capitol:

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What is the Freedom 250 weekend schedule?

Saturday, August 22

9:05am EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

10:40am EST -- IROC practice -- FOX ONE

12:25pm est -- IROC practice -- FOX ONE

1:00pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

3:00pm EST -- IROC race (20mins) -- FOX ONE

4:00pm EST -- IROC race (20mins) -- FOX ONE

5:00pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

Sunday, August 23

9:00am EST -- IndyCar warmup -- FOX SPORTS 1

11:30pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race -- FOX

1:13pm EST -- IndyCar race -- FOX

IndyCar D.C. race promotion

IndyCar D.C. race promotion

Photo by: Jim Lo Scalzo via Pool, FTWP through Getty Images

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Washington D.C.?

  • Date: Sunday, August 23
  • Race start time: 1:13pm EST
  • Laps: 147 laps 
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX
  • Radio: IndyCar Radio

Who is competing in the IndyCar Freedom 250 GP?

Car No. - Driver Team Manufacturer 
#2 - Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet
#3 - Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet
#4 - Caio Collet AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
#5 - Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#6 - Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#7 - Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#8 - Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#9 - Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#10 - Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#12 - David Malukas Team Penske Chevrolet
#14 - Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
#15 - Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#18 - Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Honda
#19 - Dennis Hauger Dale Coyne Racing Honda
#20 - Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
#21 - Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
#26 - Will Power Andretti Global Honda
#27 - Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda
#28 - Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda
#45 - Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#47 - Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#60 - Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda
#66 - Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda
#76 - Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
#77 - Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

 

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