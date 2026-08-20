How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Washington D.C.: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Round No. 15 of the 2026 IndyCar season will be truly unique, as the open-wheel division races in Washington D.C. in an all-new street course. It will pass the National Archives, National Gallery of Art and the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum.

Alex Palou extended his championship lead last weekend, now 133 points ahead of Kyle Kirkwood.

In D.C., IndyCar will compete around 1.7-mile street course that features seven corners, and 147 laps of racing.

IROC will join IndyCar as a support series this weekend, as there is no Indy NXT. Here's how to watch all the action this weekend in the United States Capitol:

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What is the Freedom 250 weekend schedule?

Saturday, August 22

9:05am EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

10:40am EST -- IROC practice -- FOX ONE

12:25pm est -- IROC practice -- FOX ONE

1:00pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

3:00pm EST -- IROC race (20mins) -- FOX ONE

4:00pm EST -- IROC race (20mins) -- FOX ONE

5:00pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

Sunday, August 23

9:00am EST -- IndyCar warmup -- FOX SPORTS 1

11:30pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race -- FOX

1:13pm EST -- IndyCar race -- FOX

IndyCar D.C. race promotion Photo by: Jim Lo Scalzo via Pool, FTWP through Getty Images

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Washington D.C.?

Date: Sunday, August 23

Sunday, August 23 Race start time: 1:13pm EST

1:13pm EST Laps: 147 laps

147 laps TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX

FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX Radio: IndyCar Radio

Who is competing in the IndyCar Freedom 250 GP?