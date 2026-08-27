How to watch IndyCar 2026 Milwaukee doubleheader: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
There will be a pair of races at the Milwaukee Mile this weekend
David Malukas, A. J. Foyt Enterprises, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing
Photo by: Geoff Miller / Lumen via Getty Images
Rounds No. 16 and 17 of the 2026 IndyCar season will take place this weekend with a pair of 250-mile races at the Milwaukee oval. Christian Rasmussen is the defending winner at Milwaukee, earning his first-career win there one year ago.
Alex Palou is on the cusp of clinching his fifth IndyCar title, even after a difficult race in Washington D.C., as he holds a 91-point lead over Kyle Kirkwood.
Here's how to watch all the action this weekend from Milwaukee:
Recent Headlines
What is the Milwaukee Mile weekend schedule?
Friday, August 28
6:00pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, August 29
9:00am EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2
11:05am EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1
12:35pm EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1
2:30pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race show -- FOX
2:50pm EST -- IndyCar Race #1 [250 laps] -- FOX
Sunday, August 30
10:15am EST -- IndyCar warmup -- FOX ONE
11:05am EST -- Indy NXT race [80 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1
1:00pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race show -- FOX
1:20pm EST -- IndyCar Race #2 [250 laps] -- FOX
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing
Photo by: Geoff Miller / Lumen via Getty Images
How can I watch the IndyCar race at Milwaukee?
- Date: Saturday, August 29 & Sunday, August 30
- Race start time: 2:50pm EST & 1:20pm EST
- Laps: 250 laps
- TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX
- Radio: IndyCar Radio
Who is competing in the IndyCar Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250?
|Car No. - Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|#2 - Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#3 - Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#4 - Caio Collet
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|#5 - Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#6 - Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#7 - Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#8 - Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#9 - Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#10 - Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#12 - David Malukas
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#14 - Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|#15 - Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#18 - Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|#19 - Dennis Hauger
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|#20 - Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|#21 - Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|#26 - Will Power
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#27 - Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#28 - Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#45 - Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#47 - Mick Schumacher
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#60 - Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|#66 - Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|#76 - Rinus VeeKay
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|#77 - Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
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