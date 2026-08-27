How to watch IndyCar 2026 Milwaukee doubleheader: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Rounds No. 16 and 17 of the 2026 IndyCar season will take place this weekend with a pair of 250-mile races at the Milwaukee oval. Christian Rasmussen is the defending winner at Milwaukee, earning his first-career win there one year ago.

Alex Palou is on the cusp of clinching his fifth IndyCar title, even after a difficult race in Washington D.C., as he holds a 91-point lead over Kyle Kirkwood.

Here's how to watch all the action this weekend from Milwaukee:

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What is the Milwaukee Mile weekend schedule?

Friday, August 28

6:00pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, August 29

9:00am EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

11:05am EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1

12:35pm EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1

2:30pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race show -- FOX

2:50pm EST -- IndyCar Race #1 [250 laps] -- FOX

Sunday, August 30

10:15am EST -- IndyCar warmup -- FOX ONE

11:05am EST -- Indy NXT race [80 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

1:00pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race show -- FOX

1:20pm EST -- IndyCar Race #2 [250 laps] -- FOX

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Photo by: Geoff Miller / Lumen via Getty Images

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Milwaukee?

Date: Saturday, August 29 & Sunday, August 30

Saturday, August 29 & Sunday, August 30 Race start time: 2:50pm EST & 1:20pm EST

2:50pm EST & 1:20pm EST Laps: 250 laps

250 laps TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX

FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX Radio: IndyCar Radio

Who is competing in the IndyCar Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250?