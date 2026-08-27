Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

IndyCar Milwaukee Race 1

How to watch IndyCar 2026 Milwaukee doubleheader: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

There will be a pair of races at the Milwaukee Mile this weekend

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
David Malukas, A. J. Foyt Enterprises, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

David Malukas, A. J. Foyt Enterprises, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Geoff Miller / Lumen via Getty Images

Rounds No. 16 and 17 of the 2026 IndyCar season will take place this weekend with a pair of 250-mile races at the Milwaukee oval. Christian Rasmussen is the defending winner at Milwaukee, earning his first-career win there one year ago.

Alex Palou is on the cusp of clinching his fifth IndyCar title, even after a difficult race in Washington D.C., as he holds a 91-point lead over Kyle Kirkwood.

Here's how to watch all the action this weekend from Milwaukee: 

Recent Headlines

Read Also:

What is the Milwaukee Mile weekend schedule?

Friday, August 28

6:00pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, August 29

9:00am EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

11:05am EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1

12:35pm EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1

2:30pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race show -- FOX

2:50pm EST -- IndyCar Race #1 [250 laps] -- FOX

Sunday, August 30

10:15am EST -- IndyCar warmup -- FOX ONE

11:05am EST -- Indy NXT race [80 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

1:00pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race show -- FOX

1:20pm EST -- IndyCar Race #2 [250 laps] -- FOX

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Geoff Miller / Lumen via Getty Images

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Milwaukee?

  • Date: Saturday, August 29 & Sunday, August 30
  • Race start time: 2:50pm EST & 1:20pm EST
  • Laps: 250 laps 
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX
  • Radio: IndyCar Radio

Who is competing in the IndyCar Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250?

Car No. - Driver Team Manufacturer 
#2 - Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet
#3 - Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet
#4 - Caio Collet AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
#5 - Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#6 - Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#7 - Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#8 - Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#9 - Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#10 - Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#12 - David Malukas Team Penske Chevrolet
#14 - Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
#15 - Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#18 - Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Honda
#19 - Dennis Hauger Dale Coyne Racing Honda
#20 - Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
#21 - Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
#26 - Will Power Andretti Global Honda
#27 - Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda
#28 - Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda
#45 - Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#47 - Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#60 - Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda
#66 - Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda
#76 - Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
#77 - Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Snap-on extends title sponsorship of Milwaukee Mile IndyCar weekend

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

How to watch NASCAR at Daytona: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
How to watch NASCAR at Daytona: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Trackhouse changes nearly every Shane van Gisbergen pit crew member

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Trackhouse changes nearly every Shane van Gisbergen pit crew member

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Latest news

Differential drama surrounding Timo Glock: Were Ben Dorr's ramp angles swapped?

DTM
DTM DTM
Nurburgring
Differential drama surrounding Timo Glock: Were Ben Dorr's ramp angles swapped?

Alex Albon opens up about burnout amid growing F1 demands

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Albon opens up about burnout amid growing F1 demands

How to watch NASCAR at Daytona: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
How to watch NASCAR at Daytona: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Oliver Solberg fit for Rally Paraguay after “miracle” Finland finish

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally del Paraguay
Oliver Solberg fit for Rally Paraguay after “miracle” Finland finish

Feature

Discover prime content

Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time

IndyCar
By John Oreovicz
Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time

Alex Palou still unstoppable as Nashville win edges him closer to fifth IndyCar title

IndyCar
Nashville
By John Oreovicz
Alex Palou still unstoppable as Nashville win edges him closer to fifth IndyCar title

How Palou showed his usual brilliance amid raging debate in IndyCar

IndyCar
Detroit
By John Oreovicz
How Palou showed his usual brilliance amid raging debate in IndyCar

How Colton Herta is chasing his F1 dream

Formula 1
By Ben Vinel
How Colton Herta is chasing his F1 dream
View more