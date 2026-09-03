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IndyCar Laguna Seca

How to watch IndyCar 2026 season finale at Laguna Seca: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

The title has already been decided, but there's still plenty to race for at Laguna Seca

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

The 2026 IndyCar season comes to an end this weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Alex Palou has already clinched his fifth championship, but the battle for second is a nail-bitter with Christian Lundgaard, Kyle Kirkwood, and Pato O'Ward. 

Palou is the defending winner at Laguna Seca, and will hope to earn his seventh win of the year in the finale. Here's how to watch all the action this weekend: 

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What is the Laguna Seca weekend schedule?

Friday, September 4

4:00pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

5:00pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

6:30pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

Saturday, September 5

1:05pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

3:00pm EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

4:35pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

6:35pm EST -- Indy NXT Race #1 -- FOX SPORTS 2

8:10pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

Sunday, September 6

12:35pm EST -- Indy NXT Race #2 -- FOX SPORTS 1

2:30pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race show -- FOX

3:05pm EST -- IndyCar race [95 laps] -- FOX

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca?

  • Date: Sunday, September 6
  • Race start time: 3:05pm EST
  • Laps: 95 laps 
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX
  • Radio: IndyCar Radio

Who is competing in the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca?

Car No. - Driver Team Manufacturer 
#2 - Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet
#3 - Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet
#4 - Caio Collet AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
#5 - Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#6 - Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#7 - Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#8 - Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#9 - Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#10 - Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#12 - David Malukas Team Penske Chevrolet
#14 - Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
#15 - Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#18 - Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Honda
#19 - Dennis Hauger Dale Coyne Racing Honda
#20 - Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
#21 - Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
#26 - Will Power Andretti Global Honda
#27 - Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda
#28 - Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda
#45 - Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#47 - Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#60 - Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda
#66 - Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda
#76 - Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
#77 - Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

 

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