How to watch IndyCar 2026 season finale at Laguna Seca: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
The title has already been decided, but there's still plenty to race for at Laguna Seca
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
The 2026 IndyCar season comes to an end this weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
Alex Palou has already clinched his fifth championship, but the battle for second is a nail-bitter with Christian Lundgaard, Kyle Kirkwood, and Pato O'Ward.
Palou is the defending winner at Laguna Seca, and will hope to earn his seventh win of the year in the finale. Here's how to watch all the action this weekend:
Recent Headlines
What is the Laguna Seca weekend schedule?
Friday, September 4
4:00pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2
5:00pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 2
6:30pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2
Saturday, September 5
1:05pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 2
3:00pm EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2
4:35pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2
6:35pm EST -- Indy NXT Race #1 -- FOX SPORTS 2
8:10pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 2
Sunday, September 6
12:35pm EST -- Indy NXT Race #2 -- FOX SPORTS 1
2:30pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race show -- FOX
3:05pm EST -- IndyCar race [95 laps] -- FOX
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
How can I watch the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca?
- Date: Sunday, September 6
- Race start time: 3:05pm EST
- Laps: 95 laps
- TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX
- Radio: IndyCar Radio
Who is competing in the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca?
|Car No. - Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|#2 - Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#3 - Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#4 - Caio Collet
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|#5 - Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#6 - Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#7 - Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#8 - Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#9 - Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#10 - Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#12 - David Malukas
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#14 - Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|#15 - Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#18 - Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|#19 - Dennis Hauger
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|#20 - Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|#21 - Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|#26 - Will Power
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#27 - Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#28 - Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#45 - Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#47 - Mick Schumacher
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#60 - Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|#66 - Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|#76 - Rinus VeeKay
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|#77 - Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
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