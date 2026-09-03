How to watch IndyCar 2026 season finale at Laguna Seca: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

The 2026 IndyCar season comes to an end this weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Alex Palou has already clinched his fifth championship, but the battle for second is a nail-bitter with Christian Lundgaard, Kyle Kirkwood, and Pato O'Ward.

Palou is the defending winner at Laguna Seca, and will hope to earn his seventh win of the year in the finale. Here's how to watch all the action this weekend:

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What is the Laguna Seca weekend schedule?

Friday, September 4

4:00pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

5:00pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

6:30pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

Saturday, September 5

1:05pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

3:00pm EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

4:35pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

6:35pm EST -- Indy NXT Race #1 -- FOX SPORTS 2

8:10pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

Sunday, September 6

12:35pm EST -- Indy NXT Race #2 -- FOX SPORTS 1

2:30pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race show -- FOX

3:05pm EST -- IndyCar race [95 laps] -- FOX

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Photo by: Penske Entertainment

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca?

Date: Sunday, September 6

Sunday, September 6 Race start time: 3:05pm EST

3:05pm EST Laps: 95 laps

95 laps TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX

FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX Radio: IndyCar Radio

Who is competing in the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca?