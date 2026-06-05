How to watch IndyCar 2026 at WWT Raceway: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Round No. 9 of the 2026 IndyCar season is the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

After another dominant win by Alex Palou in Detroit helped him to extend his championship lead, IndyCar now heads back to an oval for just the third time this year.

Kyle Kirkwood is the defending winner of this event, and is now second in the standings, 62pts behind Palou.

This week in the news, IndyCar announced the exit of long-time Technical Director Kevin 'Rocket' Blanch, while ECR signed Christian Rasmussen to a multi-year contract extension.

Now, here's how to watch all the action this weekend at WWT Raceway:

Recent Headlines

What is the WWT Raceway weekend schedule?

Saturday, June 6

12:30pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

3:05pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

4:35pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

6:05pm EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

8:05pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, June 7

5:35pm EST -- Indy NXT race -- FOX SPORTS 1

9:00pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race show -- FOX

9:25pm EST -- IndyCar race green flag (260 laps) -- FOX

General view Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images via Getty Images

How can I watch the Bommarito Automotive Group 500?

Date: Sunday, June 7

Sunday, June 7 Race start time: 9:25pm EST

9:25pm EST Laps: 260 laps

260 laps TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX

FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX Radio: IndyCar Radio

Who is competing in the IndyCar race at WWT Raceway?