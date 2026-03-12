How to watch the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
IndyCar's brand-new street course race in Arlington, Texas, is taking place this weekend
The third round of the 2026 IndyCar season takes the series back to a street course, but one these drivers have never seen before. The streets of Arlington will host the top American open-wheel division, and the race will feature an altered Fast 6 format with single-car qualifying.
The track is 2.73 miles in length with 14 corners, making it the longest street course on the entire IndyCar schedule. There were also be a split pit lane, similar to the design for the Detroit Street Course.
After Alex Palou won the season-opener at St. Pete, an early crash at Phoenix cost him the championship lead. That day, Josef Newgarden prevailed over the field, winning the race and vaulting himself to the top of the championship standings.
What is the IndyCar at Arlington weekend schedule?
Friday, March 13
3pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2
4pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, March 14
9:30am EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1
11:15am EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2
2:30pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2
4:30pm EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2
Sunday, March 15
10am EST -- IndyCar warmup -- FOX SPORTS 1
11am EST -- Indy NXT race (27 laps) -- FOX SPORTS 1
12:30pm EST -- Pre-race show -- FOX
1:17pm EST -- Green flag for the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington (70 laps) -- FOX
How can I watch the IndyCar race in Arlington?
- Date: Sunday, March 15
- TV start time: 12:30pm EST
- Green flag: 1:17pm EST
- Laps: 70 laps
- TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX
- Radio: IndyCar Radio
Who is competing in the IndyCar race at Phoenix?
|Car No. - Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|#2 - Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#3 - Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#4 - Caio Collet
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|#5 - Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#6 - Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#7 - Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#8 - Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#9 - Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#10 - Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#12 - David Malukas
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#14 - Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|#15 - Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#18 - Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|#19 - Dennis Hauger
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|#20 - Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|#21 - Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|#26 - Will Power
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#27 - Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#28 - Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#45 - Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#47 - Mick Schumacher
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#60 - Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|#66 - Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|#76 - Rinus VeeKay
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|#77 - Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
