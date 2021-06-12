Tickets Subscribe
Detroit IndyCar: O'Ward beats Rossi, Grosjean to Race 1 pole
IndyCar / Detroit News

Huge shunt for Rosenqvist halts IndyCar race at Detroit

By:

IndyCar has red-flagged the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race 1 following Felix Rosenqvist’s heavy accident at Turn 6.

Rosenqvist’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet plowed head-on into the tire wall on the exit of the corner, after his throttle appeared to jam open as he downshifted. During the huge impact, the concrete barrier behind the tire wall was pushed over, such was severity of the hit, while the tires were scattered over the catchfencing.

The 29-year-old Swede was conscious but appeared to be in pain as the AMR Safety Team carefully extracted him. The car had come to rest nose-up at 45degrees, as the front was propped up by tires, which complicated the extrication procedure.

He was eventually put on a backboard and was wearing a neck brace as he was moved to the ambulance. The race was halted at the end of Lap 27, and the other cars trickled to pitlane.

Rosenqvist had been enjoying arguably his best showing of the season, climbing from 14th to third, before his first pitstop.

Andretti Autosport's James Hinchcliffe said: “I haven’t see the replay yet but it was a weird scene to see, the way his car landed like that. Obviously the first thing you just hope that the driver is alright, the cars that we have, the tracks and safety team are all top-notch. Hopefully he’ll be unscathed and all that. But it’s tough.”

Teammate Alexander Rossi said: “It was the first time I saw that [replay] that’s crazy man, that’s a big hit. Thoughts are with him, that sucks to see.”

Barrier repairs have been slowed by the need for a new concrete block to replace the one damaged by Rosenqvist’s impact.

Dr. Geoffrey Billows’ IndyCar’s medical director, said: “Doing fine. He’s conscious and alert and was talking the entire time. He was having some soreness, but no loss of sensation anywhere, no loss of function.

"We were able to get him out of the car and bring him to the infield care center, just for a preliminary examination. He’s stable, his vitals are good but we’re sending him downtown to the hospital for more advanced imaging.”

 
