Hunter-Reay, Hinchcliffe to be honored at Long Beach

Ahead of the 48th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach taking place April 14 through 16, the former teammates will be inducted during a free, open-to-the-public ceremony at 11am in front of the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center on South Pine Avenue. During the ceremony, each will unveil a 22-inch bronze medallion featuring renditions of their cars and descriptions of their major achievements, permanently enshrining their contributions to motorsports on the Walk of Fame.

2012 IndyCar champion Hunter-Reay won the race at Long Beach in 2010, only his fourth outing for Andretti Autosport, and took pole there in 2014, six weeks before winning the Indianapolis 500.

James Hinchcliffe won the Grand Prix of Long Beach in 2017, his second of three wins for what was then called Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. It was the Canadian star’s fifth of six career IndyCar victories, but his first since the life-threatening injuries he incurred in practice for the Indy 500 in 2015. Hinchcliffe also won at Long Beach in Indy Lights driving for Team Moore in 2009.

Mayor Rex Richardson said: “We’re thrilled to welcome back past Grand Prix winners, James and Ryan, and congratulate them on their well-deserved induction into the Motorsports Walk of Fame.”

First District councilwoman Mary Zendejas added, “It is an honor to welcome these two racing icons and past Grand Prix winners into the Motorsports Walk of Fame. Located in our scenic downtown-shoreline area, their medallions will be seen by racing fans from all over the world for many years to come.”

Vice Mayor Cindy Allen said: “James and Ryan have both had exceptional careers in auto racing and it is a privilege to present them with this prestigious honor. I congratulate them on all of their incredible achievements.”

After being contacted by Grand Prix Association of Long Beach [GPALB] president and CEO Jim Michaelian, Hinchcliffe said: “I thought Jim had the wrong email! Seriously, it’s such a huge honor. This race is one of my favorites, if not the favorite, on the calendar and has been for a long, long time.

“That email was one of the best things I could have gotten; the list of the people on it are some of my heroes. It’s a huge, huge honor. Winning Long Beach in 2017 was a really special moment.”

Hunter-Reay stated: “The Grand Prix of Long Beach has essentially been a cornerstone of my racing career. What an honor it is to be inducted into the Walk of Fame.

“This circuit has always been one that suited me naturally. The best all-around street course in the world, no doubt. My wife, Beccy, and I got engaged during the 2009 race weekend. The highlight on track was dedicating my 2010 win to my Mom, Lydia, who lost her battle with cancer late 2009 and Long Beach was her favorite race of the season.”

Michaelian himself said: “We are very honored to be able to induct James and Ryan into the Long Beach Motorsports Walk of Fame. They are two very accomplished drivers who have represented motorsports at the highest level. They certainly deserve this special recognition.”

After the ceremony, Hinchcliffe and Hunter-Reay will sign autographs for those in attendance.

The Walk of Fame is a joint project of the City of Long Beach and the GPALB, and new members are added every year during Grand Prix week. It was created in 2006 to honor key contributors to the sport of auto racing. The first inductees were Dan Gurney and Phil Hill, who contributed to the success of the early days of the race, even before it was first established as a Formula 5000 race in 1975 and evolved into a round of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1976.

Indy car racing replaced F1 in 1984. The only year the GP of Long Beach hasn’t run since ’75 was in 2020, when many sporting events were put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.