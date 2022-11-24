Tickets Subscribe
Previous / 20 IndyCar races per year would be “sweet spot” says Frye
IndyCar News

Hy-Vee to sponsor Lundgaard’s RLL-Honda in IndyCar in 2023

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has swapped Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey’s car numbers for the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season, so that the reigning Rookie of the Year will become Hy-Vee’s primary representative going forward.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Hy-Vee to sponsor Lundgaard's RLL-Honda in IndyCar in 2023

Graham Rahal will continue in the #15 RLL-Honda but Harvey will take over the #30 and Lundgaard will pilot the #45 Honda-powered entry.

“We have been looking at ways to ensure our increased performance and improve our potential for success for 2023 and one of our decisions has been to reassign cars to Jack and Christian,” said Bobby Rahal, founder and co-owner of RLL. “We made a commitment to our drivers, team members and sponsors to perform at our highest level possible and although 2022 didn’t work out as we wanted, we have made moves to improve this.

“One of these was the commitment we made when we hired technical director Stefano Sordo, who can bring a new perspective. We feel this recent decision on our driver/car lineup will also be a positive one for both Jack and Christian as well as our organization as a whole.”

Supermarket chain Hy-Vee will continue as the full-season, primary sponsor of the #45 entry as part of a multi-year agreement, while primary sponsorship for the #30 of Harvey will be announced in the coming months. However, Hy-Vee will also be present on Harvey’s car as an associate sponsor.

In 2023, Harvey will begin his fourth full season in IndyCar. His best start to date is second place in the 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and 2020 GMR Grand Prix and his best finish is third in the 2019 Indianapolis Grand Prix. Lundgaard will begin his second full season in the series in 2023 after being named the 2022 Rookie of the Year with a best-finish of second place in the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July and best start of third in the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix of Nashville in August.

 

