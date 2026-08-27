Iconic lightning bolt returns: Chip Ganassi Racing and DHL to honor Alex Zanardi at Laguna Seca

Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) and DHL have partnered to bring one of the most famous liveries in open-wheel racing back to the track. The #10 Honda, driven by four-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou, will run the iconic CGR lightning bolt paint scheme in the season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sept. 4-6, 2026, honoring the legacy of the late motorsports legend Alex Zanardi.

The throwback design pays homage to the visual signature made famous by Zanardi and CGR’s other legends during the team’s dominant run of four consecutive championships from 1996 to 1999. The race on Sept. 6, 2026, coincides with the 30th anniversary of “The Pass” – Zanardi’s legendary last-lap overtake through the Corkscrew to win the 1996 season finale and seal Rookie of the Year honors. The weekend also marks the 30th anniversary of CGR’s first championship, won by Zanardi’s teammate Jimmy Vasser, which marked Honda’s first IndyCar title.

“I'm so excited to get the lightning bolt back on our car,” said Palou. “We're racing in memory of Alex Zanardi. We're racing at Laguna, his place, his corner. And on top of that, it's the 30th anniversary of CGR’s and Honda's first IndyCar championship. So, we're putting everything together for the fans, for ourselves as well. And hopefully it's a great race for the #10 DHL car.”

Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S., noted the significance of the weekend for both the team and sponsor: “We are honored to celebrate Alex Zanardi’s legacy, a true motorsports legend whose determination, passion and ‘can-do’ spirit embody the same values that drive our employees every day. Laguna Seca is especially meaningful as we celebrate 15 years in IndyCar and an incredible season with Alex Palou. It’s a fitting way to honor Zanardi’s legacy while celebrating the winning spirit that makes this such a special moment for DHL and Chip Ganassi Racing.”

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing livery for Laguna Seca Photo by: Chip Ganassi Racing

The #10 DHL Lightning Bolt Honda will hit the track for the first time on Friday, Sept. 3, for practice. Palou enters the upcoming doubleheader at the Milwaukee Mile holding a 91-point lead in the championship standings, where he and CGR will attempt to clinch a record-setting 18th IndyCar championship for the organization.

Palou, a three-time Laguna Seca winner defending back-to-back victories at the circuit, boasts one of the most dominant five-race stretches at a single track in series history, having never finished off the podium. One more victory would tie Bobby Rahal’s all-time win record at Laguna Seca, while leading 12 more laps would give Palou the venue's all-time record for laps led. With three career poles and five podiums at the road course, one more of each would tie the track records.

Remembering Alex Zanardi

Alex Zanardi stood as one of the most inspiring athletes in history. Competing for Chip Ganassi Racing from 1996 to 1998, the Italian icon captured two IndyCar championships and 15 race victories, captivating fans worldwide with his aggressive driving style and charismatic personality. Following a harrowing 2001 crash at Germany's EuroSpeedway Lausitz that resulted in the amputation of both of his legs, Zanardi inspired the global sporting community by mounting a remarkable return to motorsports, winning four races in the World Touring Car Championship and later competing in the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Beyond auto racing, Zanardi established himself as a world-class handcyclist, capturing four Paralympic gold medals and 12 Para-cycling World Championships. His unbreakable spirit, triumphs over adversity, and passion for competition made him a hero to millions around the globe until his death on May 1, 2026, at the age of 59.