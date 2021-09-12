Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Portland IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice
IndyCar / Portland News

Ilott expecting tough IndyCar debut, aims just to finish

By:

Callum Ilott is taking a measured approach to his first-ever IndyCar race, to use it as an experience-gathering exercise before working to make the car faster.

Ilott expecting tough IndyCar debut, aims just to finish

It was announced on Friday that Juncos Hollinger, which will return to IndyCar full-time in 2022, is to run Ilott in all three remaining races on this year’s schedule

The Ferrari Formula 1 test driver will roll off 19th in a field of 27 cars this afternoon, and is anticipating a tough baptism in the NTT IndyCar Series, but told Motorsport.com that he’s determined to complete the race and gain experience.

“It’s one of the heaviest cars I’ve driven,” said the 22-year-old Briton, who last year finished runner-up in the Formula 2 championship. “The F2 car’s peak is heavier, but because in these you’re pushing hard 100 percent every lap, IndyCar is more tiring. In F2, you have to save the tires.

“I was told by Christian [Lundgaard, who made his IndyCar debut last month] that here you just push, and the Firestones will drop off a bit but you haven’t got time to tire-save, as such; you just push and when they do give up, you just pit.

“He didn’t have to fuel save; here I think we will have to do that a bit unless there’s an early safety car.

“But whatever, I think after a 1hr45min race, I’m going to come in with bigger arms for sure!”

To save fuel requires the driver to come off the throttle sooner at the end of a straight but make up for this by carrying more off-throttle rolling speed through the corners, which in turn demands that the tires soak up a lot of lateral load. Ilott said he had tried this in FP2, the 30min session held after qualifying.

“Yeah, I was trying that in second practice which is why we were at the bottom of the times. Then at the end of the session we started to push but by then the tires had 25 laps on them so there wasn’t a lot left.

“But I got a good feel for the tire deg I can expect tomorrow and the balance shift.”

Ilott was only 0.6917sec off the fastest speed in his Q1 Group 1 segment, and less than three tenths away from being in the top six and therefore making it through to Q2.

“There are so many good drivers and cars, the field’s so tightly packed, so that’s not bad,” he said. “I know I’ve got to get up to speed and I’ve also got to get the team up to speed as well, so it’s a work in progress for all of us.

“We didn’t really get a feeling for the reds in practice, and we got caught up in drivers trying to make gaps for themselves on track. Plus, to be honest, we were out of the window setup wise at that point.

“So after that we had a long discussion to turn the car around a bit and the car was a lot more in the window, but we missed out on a lap in qualifying and you don’t get many laps in quali. But the car at least felt much better.”

Regarding his prospects for the race, he said: “I don’t think we’re quick, but it’s important to get the laps in, make sure we finish, and then we can all sit down and discuss what we can do to the car afterwards to make it faster for the next two races.

“On a short, tough track like Portland, every little bit counts and with a team that’s restarting [in IndyCar terms] after two years away, we’re still ironing things out. Every time I pit, there’s two or three things that we need to address, and we need to change.

“And we’re a one-man band. It’s not like I can compare my feedback or data to anyone else.”

On that point, Ilott said that the prospect of flying the Juncos Hollinger banner solo – and as a rookie – in 2022 wouldn’t intimidate him.

“I wouldn’t say that’s an issue right now,” he commented. “It’s something that obviously I would heavily think about.

“On the driving side, I have no lack of confidence that I’m quick when we get it right. Of course, I’ve got to get experience but I believe in my own abilities.

“On the other hand, I have never previously pushed a team from where we are to where I hope we can be, so that will be a challenge in a series that’s totally new to me. I need to speak to Ricky [team founder Ricardo Juncos] to see if there’s things that I can bring or implement – not technically, but systematically, things I know that work from my previous efforts across the pond.

“I think it’s very important to have someone to compare to, whether that’s through a technical partnership with another team, whether that’s with Juncos Hollinger running another car. Because at the end of the day you never know exactly what your full potential is unless you have something to compare to.

“I think a technical partnership with another team would actually be the best way because then it helps the whole team, not just me as driver, to gauge where we are, how we’re doing, if we’re making progress.

“But that’s not my decision. That’s for Ricardo to sort out. For my part, I just have to do what I can in the car and out of the car when I’m giving feedback.”

Asked about his prospects for 2022, he said: “I really want to see where we are at the end of these three races, when I’m more familiar with the car, when we’ve ironed out any technical bugs with the car.

“Because I believe there was easily potential to be mid-pack in qualifying yesterday, and I think that’s a good start with a brand new team. It gives me a lot of hope for what we can achieve together at Laguna Seca and Long Beach, and then that will give me a lot better idea of what to do in 2022.”

Callum Ilott with Ricardo Juncos at the IMS road course test.

Callum Ilott with Ricardo Juncos at the IMS road course test.

Photo by: James Black

shares
comments
Portland IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice

Previous article

Portland IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton

2 h
2
MotoGP

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano

3
MotoGP

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle

1 h
4
MotoGP

Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Rossi retiring

5
MotoGP

MotoGP near-misses give Bagnaia's first win "extra sweetness"

3 h
Latest news
Ilott expecting tough IndyCar debut, aims just to finish
IndyCar

Ilott expecting tough IndyCar debut, aims just to finish

28m
Portland IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice
Video Inside
IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice

20 h
Portland IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter
Video Inside
IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter

22 h
Portland IndyCar: Palou leads Castroneves in first practice
IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Palou leads Castroneves in first practice

Sep 11, 2021
VeeKay to suffer grid penalty at Portland
IndyCar

VeeKay to suffer grid penalty at Portland

Sep 11, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter 00:24
IndyCar
9 h

IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter

IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice 00:24
IndyCar
9 h

IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice

IndyCar: Bourdais says managing tire life is crucial to Portland success 02:03
IndyCar
Sep 9, 2021

IndyCar: Bourdais says managing tire life is crucial to Portland success

Ilott says IndyCar is a “central option” for the future 00:44
IndyCar
Sep 3, 2021

Ilott says IndyCar is a “central option” for the future

IndyCar: Jimmie Johnson passes oval rookie test at Texas 00:50
IndyCar
Aug 31, 2021

IndyCar: Jimmie Johnson passes oval rookie test at Texas

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Portland Indy Lights Race 2: Kirkwood defies odds, defeats HMD trio Portland
Indy Lights

Portland Indy Lights Race 2: Kirkwood defies odds, defeats HMD trio

Portland IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice Portland
Video Inside
IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime
IndyCar

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

Trending Today

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle

Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Rossi retiring
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Rossi retiring

MotoGP near-misses give Bagnaia's first win "extra sweetness"
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP near-misses give Bagnaia's first win "extra sweetness"

Aragon Moto3: Foggia wins as title rivals Acosta, Garcia crash
Moto3 Moto3

Aragon Moto3: Foggia wins as title rivals Acosta, Garcia crash

Aragon Moto2: Injured Fernandez dominates race, Lowes crashes out
Moto2 Moto2

Aragon Moto2: Injured Fernandez dominates race, Lowes crashes out

What channel is IndyCar on? Portland start time, TV channel & more
IndyCar IndyCar

What channel is IndyCar on? Portland start time, TV channel & more

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021

Latest news

Ilott expecting tough IndyCar debut, aims just to finish
IndyCar IndyCar

Ilott expecting tough IndyCar debut, aims just to finish

Portland IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice

Portland IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter

Portland IndyCar: Palou leads Castroneves in first practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Palou leads Castroneves in first practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.