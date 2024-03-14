All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
IndyCar Thermal

Ilott keeps Arrow McLaren drive for $1m IndyCar race

Callum Ilott will again replace David Malukas at Arrow McLaren for IndyCar's non-championship $1 Million Challenge at The Thermal Club.

Ben Vinel
Upd:
Callum Ilott, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Callum Ilott, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Malukas has been unable to drive competitively since sustaining a wrist injury in a mountain biking accident on 12 February. He was replaced by Ilott at the subsequent tests and in the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, where the 25-year-old Brit finished 13th.

As Malukas carries on with his recovery, Ilott will again drive one of Arrow McLaren's Chevrolet-powered entries in the upcoming Barber test, as well as in the non-championship $1 Million Challenge.

The event is taking place on 24 March at private motorsport facility The Thermal Club, located in southern California, fewer than 150 miles away from Los Angeles.

The 17-turn, 3.067-mile track will host an open test and qualifying on 23 March before the race that Sunday. While points are not on offer, the winner will take a coveted one-million-dollar prize.

Read Also:

A former European F3, GP3 and Formula 2 frontrunner who made his IndyCar debut in 2021 with Juncos Hollinger Racing, Ilott lost his drive with the Argentine-American squad to Romain Grosjean at the end of last year.

"I was expecting to stay in IndyCar, that was the original plan, and circumstances changed as they sometimes do in life," the Englishman said at the time, having managed two top-five finishes as his best results over that period.

This development made him an ideal stand-in for IndyCar outfits in 2024 while he focuses on his main racing programme in the WEC, hence this opportunity with Arrow McLaren.

“To be honest, it's a bit of a discovery process because obviously I did the hybrid test, but I've only been in the shop for one or two days now,” the former JHR driver said last week, ahead of the first round of the campaign.

Callum Ilott, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Callum Ilott, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“The size of the team obviously is larger, and more years of experience within the series, but I can't really comment on that until during the race weekend and experiencing it on that side of a full scale. Obviously, it's great. The preparation is good even though I've had to be in Qatar and full focus on that. But now it's obviously full focus on St. Pete.

“That's increasing and ramping up, and I'm excited to see what the full scale of the operation is.”

Recently asked by Motorsport.com about the number of IndyCar events he could do alongside his Hypercar commitment, Ilott responded with 11-12 races "if I had to".

In WEC, Ilott shares a Porsche 963 entered by Team Jota with team-mates Norman Nato and Will Stevens. The Anglo-French trio achieved a second-place finish in the first round of the campaign, the Qatar 1812Km.

Additional reporting by Joey Barnes and Charles Bradley

Watch: Round 1 - St. Pete: 6 Minute Highlights

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Rosenqvist & Co. “have something cooking” after St. Pete - Shank
Next article Race format set for IndyCar’s non-points exhibition at Thermal

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
More from
Ben Vinel
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Saudi Arabian GP

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Saudi Arabian GP

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Saudi Arabian GP F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Saudi Arabian GP
Red Bull "brave" to change F1 car concept for 2024, says Perez

Red Bull "brave" to change F1 car concept for 2024, says Perez

Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch
Red Bull "brave" to change F1 car concept for 2024, says Perez Red Bull "brave" to change F1 car concept for 2024, says Perez
Perez feels better prepared to get on top of Red Bull’s new RB20

Perez feels better prepared to get on top of Red Bull’s new RB20

Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch
Perez feels better prepared to get on top of Red Bull’s new RB20 Perez feels better prepared to get on top of Red Bull’s new RB20
Callum Ilott
More from
Callum Ilott
Ilott has “all the opportunity to do a good job” with Arrow McLaren shot in St. Pete

Ilott has “all the opportunity to do a good job” with Arrow McLaren shot in St. Pete

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Ilott has “all the opportunity to do a good job” with Arrow McLaren shot in St. Pete Ilott has “all the opportunity to do a good job” with Arrow McLaren shot in St. Pete
Latest IndyCar hybrid test featured “minimal challenges”

Latest IndyCar hybrid test featured “minimal challenges”

IndyCar
Latest IndyCar hybrid test featured “minimal challenges” Latest IndyCar hybrid test featured “minimal challenges”
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
Arrow McLaren
More from
Arrow McLaren
Another year, another St. Pete runner-up for Pato O’Ward

Another year, another St. Pete runner-up for Pato O’Ward

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Another year, another St. Pete runner-up for Pato O’Ward Another year, another St. Pete runner-up for Pato O’Ward
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Felix Rosenqvist paces opening practice

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Felix Rosenqvist paces opening practice

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Felix Rosenqvist paces opening practice IndyCar St. Petersburg: Felix Rosenqvist paces opening practice
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Latest news

F1 set to abandon possible switch to 16-inch tyres for 2026

F1 set to abandon possible switch to 16-inch tyres for 2026

F1 Formula 1
F1 set to abandon possible switch to 16-inch tyres for 2026 F1 set to abandon possible switch to 16-inch tyres for 2026
Why Abu Dhabi is launching an ambitious new autonomous racing series

Why Abu Dhabi is launching an ambitious new autonomous racing series

Misc General
Tokyo Auto Salon
Why Abu Dhabi is launching an ambitious new autonomous racing series Why Abu Dhabi is launching an ambitious new autonomous racing series
RB sets end-of-2024 date for new Milton Keynes facility

RB sets end-of-2024 date for new Milton Keynes facility

F1 Formula 1
McLaren Imola March testing
RB sets end-of-2024 date for new Milton Keynes facility RB sets end-of-2024 date for new Milton Keynes facility
Zarco tested rear wheel that MotoGP factory Hondas are unable to use

Zarco tested rear wheel that MotoGP factory Hondas are unable to use

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
Zarco tested rear wheel that MotoGP factory Hondas are unable to use Zarco tested rear wheel that MotoGP factory Hondas are unable to use

Prime

Discover prime content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
By David Malsher-Lopez
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia