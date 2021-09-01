Tickets Subscribe
Askew to race for RLL in final three 2021 IndyCar rounds
IndyCar / Portland News

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos-Hollinger at Portland

By:

Juncos Hollinger Racing has announced that Ferrari Formula 1 test driver Callum Ilott will race for the team in next week’s IndyCar round at Portland.

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos-Hollinger at Portland

Ilott, who will race the #77 Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet entry, said: “This will be my first time in the NTT IndyCar Series and running in the United States, which will be a bit of a change from running on the European side.

“I am looking forward to working with the team during this first phase of their development and proud to be a part of this opportunity.

“I would like to thank the Ferrari Driver Academy for allowing me to take this opportunity and for Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger for bringing me on board the team.” 

Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger announced their partnership to form Juncos Hollinger Racing in early August, and the team committed to running the final three events of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series ahead of a fulltime campaign in 2022.

This will be Juncos’ first IndyCar entry since the 2019 Indianapolis 500 with Kyle Kaiser.

“We are very excited to welcome Callum Ilott to the Juncos Hollinger Racing family,” said Juncos. “Callum brings a lot of experience and incredible talent to the team.

“We are confident that he will transition well into the NTT IndyCar Series when we get on track for our final test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course tomorrow, before making our official debut together at Portland next week.” 

Ilott claimed third in the LM GTE Am class at last month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, driving for Iron Lunx. He continues as Ferrari F1 test driver as well as reserve driver for the Alfa Romeo F1 team. 

Ilott has been a Ferrari Driver Academy driver since 2018, when he finished third in the GP3 championship. He graduated to Formula 2 in 2019, and finished runner-up in the championship last year. 

Askew to race for RLL in final three 2021 IndyCar rounds

Askew to race for RLL in final three 2021 IndyCar rounds
