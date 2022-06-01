Ilott to miss IndyCar race in Detroit after Indy 500 crash

The series and Indy 500 rookie had qualified an impressive 19th and looked impressive in the following Monday’s practice session and on Carb Day.

However, the former Formula 2 ace lost ground at the start of the race and was running in a net 26th when he lost the rear of the car at Turn 2 on Lap 69.

The car spun through 270 degrees, struck the SAFER barrier with first the nose and then the left side, sustaining heavy damage.

Ilott alighted from the car without assistance, but when he emerged from the infield medical center his hand and wrist were strapped, and he has not been cleared to race on Belle Isle this weekend. He will be reevaluated next week.

“Obviously I am devastated not to be racing this weekend in Detroit,” said Ilott. “After speaking with the doctors and specialists here in Indy the damage to my hand was slightly worse than when first looked at it. They suggested that the long-term healing was the top priority and any damage that could be done in the short term by racing would be a longer-term problem.

“So, after learning this I agreed with the medical team’s decision that I would not be cleared and would spend more time healing. Although I would have loved to be racing, I wanted to preserve myself and focus on my health.

“I spoke with [team co-owners] Ricardo [Juncos] and Brad [Hollinger] and we came to a same conclusion for the benefit of the team. I will be with the team this weekend and supporting Santino and providing any guidance I can. I am sorry that I won’t be in the car this weekend but know this is the right decision.”

“This is a very difficult scenario for Ilott and JHR,” said Juncos. “Together we are looking at the long-term view, so keeping Ilott out of the car to take the necessary time to heal was most important, so we support IndyCar’s evaluation. Callum has already proven to be a strong contender this year and we want to keep building on that, so we all agree this is the best decision for this weekend.”

Santino Ferrucci, who doesn’t have a full-time IndyCar ride in 2022, will nevertheless be making his third start of the season for a third different team. He subbed for Jack Harvey at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda in Texas after the Briton wasn’t cleared to race following a crash in practice. He then raced the second Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet to 10th at the Indianapolis 500, and now he returns to Detroit with Juncos Hollinger – the track where he made his IndyCar debut for Dale Coyne Racing four years ago.





Last year, racing a third RLL car, he finished sixth and 10th at Detroit in what was then a double-header.

“Although I am happy to be back in the car, it’s unfortunate for Callum under the circumstances,” said Ferrucci. “I hope his hand heals really quickly and he is back on track soon.

“I’m just here to help with the team and see if we can get them a really good result and bring in some different knowledge from my experience in Detroit. I am looking forward to having some fun and carrying the momentum I have from Indy. I can’t thank the guys over at Juncos Hollinger enough with in trusting me this weekend and hopefully it goes really smoothly.”

“We want to thank Santino Ferrucci for graciously stepping in to help us out in the #77 Chevrolet at Detroit,” said Juncos. “To have a driver of high caliber like Santino will be a great assist to our team. We will provide any support necessary to Santino this weekend as we get him settled in the car.”

“This is a tough moment for all of us here at JHR, but we are all confident this is what’s best for the health and healing of Callum,” added Hollinger. “The support Callum has for this team and the support we all have for Callum, shows the unity of everyone at JHR.

“We are all here to fully support Santino this weekend and thank him for stepping in on such short notice.”