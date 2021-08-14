IMS IndyCar: Ericsson leads Rossi in raceday warm-up

A clear indication that Firestone’s softer alternate compound will be the tire of choice in this afternoon’s Big Machine Spiked Cooler Grand Prix is that almost no one put a lap on them, instead focusing on refining their handling on the harder primaries and on full and half-full tanks.

And Ericsson, who has scored more points than any driver since the Indy 500, topped the times with a 1min11.3705sec effort ahead of Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Alexander Rossi by less than two-hundredths.

Ericsson will only roll off 11th this afternoon but is in far better position than his six-time championship-winning teammate Scott Dixon who spun in qualifying yesterday and starts 26th. After a shaky start to today’s warm-up, where he visited two run-off zones in his first two laps, the Ganassi legend put together a decent run on blacks to go ninth fastest.

Another driver who won’t be starting where his pace indicates he should is Josef Newgarden, who qualified only 14th fastest and will take a six-place grid hit for switching to his fifth Chevrolet engine of the year. However, his latent potential was indicated with a strong run on black primaries today, and he finished the session third, ahead of IMS road course star Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.

Max Chilton’s Carlin-Chevrolet was a highly encouraging fifth, while Rahal Letterman Lanigan regulars Takuma Sato and Graham Rahal, who have been overshadowed by their debutant teammate Christian Lundgaard thus far, were sixth and seventh. Lundgaard himself was 18th.

Pole-winner Pato O’Ward turned the most laps – 23 – and finished the session in 23rd.

James Hinchcliffe, Sato, Sebastien Bourdais, were among those who had off-track excursions but without incurring damage.

The race begins at 1.00pm local (Eastern) time on NBCSN.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Marcus Ericsson 1:11.3705 1:11.3705 21 22 123.026 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 2 Alexander Rossi 1:11.3895 0.0190 12 18 122.993 Honda P Andretti Autosport 3 Josef Newgarden 1:11.4639 0.0934 8 22 122.865 Chevy P Team Penske 4 Jack Harvey 1:11.4951 0.1246 6 16 122.811 Honda P Meyer Shank Racing 5 Max Chilton 1:11.5760 0.2055 15 18 122.672 Chevy P Carlin 6 Takuma Sato 1:11.6697 0.2992 14 20 122.512 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 Graham Rahal 1:11.6743 0.3038 17 22 122.504 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 Conor Daly 1:11.6818 0.3113 7 20 122.491 Chevy P Ed Carpenter Racing 9 Scott Dixon 1:11.7051 0.3346 15 18 122.452 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 10 Romain Grosjean 1:11.7573 0.3868 16 21 122.362 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 11 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:11.9089 0.5384 6 11 122.104 Honda P Andretti Autosport 12 Alex Palou 1:11.9822 0.6117 10 15 121.980 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 13 Scott McLaughlin 1:12.0939 0.7234 16 21 121.791 Chevy P Team Penske 14 Dalton Kellett 1:12.0952 0.7247 15 20 121.789 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 15 Helio Castroneves 1:12.1239 0.7534 17 19 121.741 Honda P Meyer Shank Racing 16 Colton Herta 1:12.1262 0.7557 6 16 121.737 Honda P Andretti Autosport 17 Rinus VeeKay 1:12.1341 0.7636 15 19 121.723 Chevy P Ed Carpenter Racing 18 Christian Lundgaard 1:12.1840 0.8135 23 23 121.639 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 19 Ed Jones 1:12.2053 0.8348 7 18 121.603 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 20 Simon Pagenaud 1:12.2407 0.8702 16 18 121.544 Chevy P Team Penske 21 Sebastien Bourdais 1:12.2719 0.9014 12 22 121.491 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises 22 Felix Rosenqvist 1:12.2981 0.9276 5 22 121.447 Chevy P Arrow McLaren SP 23 Pato O'Ward 1:12.4092 1.0387 7 23 121.261 Chevy P Arrow McLaren SP 24 Will Power 1:12.4183 1.0478 9 20 121.246 Chevy P Team Penske 25 Jimmie Johnson 1:12.5416 1.1711 8 20 121.040 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 26 James Hinchcliffe 1:12.8564 1.4859 13 18 120.517 Honda P Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 27 RC Enerson 1:12.9689 1.5984 7 15 120.331 Chevy P Top Gun Racing 28 Cody Ware 1:13.5703 2.1998 6 21 119.347 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing