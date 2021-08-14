Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Miles: “Too early to tell” if IndyCar can return to Iowa
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 Race report

IMS IndyCar: Power dominates for 40th win, agony for Palou

By:

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power scored his fifth win at the IMS road course but his first victory of 2021 with a brilliant drive ahead of Romain Grosjean, while Alex Palou put in a fine drive only to see his Honda engine blow with under 20 laps to go.

IMS IndyCar: Power dominates for 40th win, agony for Palou

Polesitter Pato O’Ward made a good break at the start in his Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet and held off Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power, who in turn kept Grosjean’s Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda behind him.

Colton Herta moved up the inside of IndyCar debutant Christian Lundgaard to take fourth at the end of the back straight into Turn 7, a strong move for the Andretti Autosport driver who had started on primary tires, like Power and Grosjean, whereas O’Ward and Lundgaard’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda were on the softer alternate Firestones.

Behind them, Jack Harvey held sixth in the Meyer Shank Racing-Honda, ahead of Alex Palou in the top Ganassi car, but the points leader was struggling with his engine mapping. In eighth ran Alexander Rossi (Andretti), ahead of Conor Daly’s Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy. Daly’s teammate Rinus VeeKay had lost out to Simon Pagenaud (on reds) on the opening lap, however, and on Lap 6 he also ceded 11th to Graham Rahal, who was up from 16th, and on Lap 7 he lost 12th to Ed Jones of Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan.

By then, O’Ward had pulled 2.5sec on Power who in turn had 1.5sec over Grosjean who ran about a second ahead of Herta who was a similar distance clear of Lundgaard.

Scott McLaughlin ran 22nd despite a huge launch over a Turn 6 curb, but had survived to run ahead of fellow Kiwi Scott Dixon, who had gained only three places since the start. That prompted him to stop for Firestone reds on Lap 9. Takuma Sato and James Hinchcliffe followed suit, and soon Ryan Hunter-Reay had done the same.

Rossi was the first of the frontrunners to get off the primaries and onto alternates on Lap 12, and then Power (running 3.5sec behind O’Ward) Herta and Harvey did the same a lap later. A lap after that, Grosjean came in.

Championship contenders O’Ward and Palou pitted after Lap 16 laps, leaving debutant Lundgaard in the lead. O’Ward emerged in front of Power, but was now on primaries and Power on up-to-temp reds dived inside the polesitter at Turn 12 to take sixth, which became fifth when Lundgaard pitted to change from reds onto blacks.

As the remaining leaders peeled off into the pits, Power took the lead by 4.3sec on Lap 21… and a lap later his nearest pursuer was not O’Ward, but Herta, who dived past his former Indy Lights teammate at Turn 12 to take second. Power responded and eked out his lead to 5sec, while Herta left O’Ward behind, and the young Mexican had to cede third to Grosjean, who was also now on alternates.

The action remained tight further back, with Rossi in fifth just ahead of Palou, Rahal, Pagenaud and Lundgaard covered by four seconds. Indeed, Palou was towing this train onto the tail of Harvey, who wasn’t yet close enough to Rossi to attempt a pass, having lost position to his semi-teammate on his out-lap after their first stops.

Dixon at this stage had climbed to 18th, ahead of Josef Newgarden who had been trying to avoid dive-bomb attempts in the opening stint, and keep some life in his title challenge by avoiding trouble. On Lap 28, the two-time champion passed the six-time champ.

The second half of the Top 10 suddenly got more exciting on Lap 30, as Rossi’s early stop for reds meant he was losing time, and was now struggling to hold off Harvey, Palou, Rahal, Pagenaud and Lundgaard.

Rather than Harvey passing Rossi, it was Palou who made the first move, nabbing Harvey into Turn 1 on Lap 34 to claim sixth, and immediately threaten Rossi. The points leader passed the Andretti car into Turn 7 next time by. Behind them, Harvey pitted for a second time, a lap after Dixon did the same.

On Lap 36, Pagenaud, with Lundgaard filling his mirrors, dived up the inside of Rossi at Turn 12 and that sent Rossi scurrying to the pits.

On Lap 38, Power (with a 6.2sec lead) and Grosjean stopped from first and third respectively, with Herta going one lap longer before stopping.

O’Ward pitted to get off his primaries and onto used reds, emerging in a net fourth (Max Chilton’s Carlin car was running off strategy in the top three), 15sec adrift of Power who now held an eight second lead over Herta. Behind O’Ward, Palou held a secure fifth, while Harvey was back in front of Rossi, and the two were locked in battle.

One man struggling in this stint was Lundgaard on primaries, who had been jumped by teammate Rahal in the pits and then lost out to the red-tired cars of Daly, other teammate Sato, Marcus Ericsson, and Newgarden. He was soon under pressure from the last winner on the IMS road course, VeeKay, and Dixon who was up to 16th.

Power had pulled his lead out to over nine seconds until getting up behind Hinchcliffe, who Power believed was backing him up towards Hinch’s AA teammate Herta, or at least was trying to force him to overuse his push-to-pass boost. The Penske driver’s lead was down to 5sec by Lap 57. Rossi moved past Harvey at Turn 1 on Lap 58, but a couple of laps later there was a move with championship significance as Palou dived inside O’Ward for fourth at Turn 1.

Power’s lead was down to 4.5sec by the time he pitted on Lap 61… and he was annoyed to see Hinch stop right ahead of him and emerge right ahead of him, as Power tried to pull out in second gear. Also stopping this lap were Grosjean, Palou and O’Ward but Herta stayed out a lap longer to see if he could make further gains on leader Power. He could – his deficit to Power was down to 3.5sec – and he emerged just in front of Grosjean, who had Palou rapidly closing him down.

But then it all went horribly wrong for Palou, with his engine letting go on Lap 68, after the championship leader had played it perfect all day, beating his nearest title rivals.

For Power, who doesn’t normally welcome yellows while leading, it at least meant that Hinchcliffe would be taken out of his view by Race Control, but he’d have to defend from three other aggressive drivers with little to lose as they’re out of the championship hunt – Herta, Grosjean (albeit with no P2P left) and Rossi. O’Ward in fifth was advised by Arrow McLaren SP team president and strategist Taylor Kiel to keep his title hopes in mind for the restart, since Palou was out, Newgarden was 10th and Dixon was 13th.

The restart came on Lap 71, and Grosjean made a magnificent pass, drafting up to Herta and passing him around the outside at Turn 1 to claim second. Behind them, O’Ward went toe-to-toe with Rossi in a gripping duel over fourth, while Rahal Sato, Newgarden and Ericsson all demoting Pagenaud to outside the Top 10. A lap later, Daly also cleared the #22 Penske to grab 11th.

Up front, the battle was Power with 75sec of P2P but on used reds, against Grosjean with no overtake boost but on fresh reds and the gap was 1.4sec with nine laps to go. The DCR-RWR driver was keeping over 1.5sec clear of Herta though, while behind Herta, Rossi ran 1sec ahead of O’Ward.

Then came the second yellow, as McLaughlin had punted VeeKay into a spin at Turn 7, and the ECR driver had stalled, requiring a bumpstart. McLaughlin would have to serve a drive-through penalty.

The second restart came at the end of Lap 78, with six laps to go. Power and Grosjean went early to get clear from Herta, and Power eked out eight-tenths over the ex-Formula 1 driver, while Herta started coming back at Grosjean, and dropping the Rossi/ O’Ward/Harvey/Rahal battle for fourth.

With two laps to go, Newgarden nerfed Sato aside to grab eighth at Turn 1 – having climbed from 20th! – and Taku lost another spot to Ericsson.

Power calmly headed Grosjean to the checkered flag to win by 1.1142s, with Herta a further 1.2356sec adrift.

Dixon was classified 17th, while teammate Jimmie Johnson had what was by far the best race of his nascent IndyCar career taking only 19th but finishing on the lead lap.

Power's 40th win means he breaks the tie with Al Unser for fifth in IndyCar's all-time winners list. 

P

Name

Laps

Diff

Pits

P2P

FL

FTime

Led

ST

Elapsed

Engine

Team

1

Will Power

85

LAP 85

3

19

16

1:11.6919

56

2

1:49:38.0811

Chevy

Team Penske

2

Romain Grosjean

85

1.1142

3

0

76

1:12.5895

  

3

1:49:39.1953

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

3

Colton Herta

85

2.3498

3

0

15

1:12.4325

2

5

1:49:40.4309

Honda

Andretti Autosport

4

Alexander Rossi

85

3.4382

3

0

39

1:12.4469

  

10

1:49:41.5193

Honda

Andretti Autosport

5

Pato O'Ward

85

4.1052

3

0

9

1:12.6205

16

1

1:49:42.1863

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

6

Jack Harvey

85

5.3233

3

0

16

1:12.3980

  

7

1:49:43.4044

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

7

Graham Rahal

85

5.8553

3

0

66

1:12.4616

  

16

1:49:43.9364

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

8

Josef Newgarden

85

6.2497

3

0

67

1:12.7029

2

20

1:49:44.3308

Chevy

Team Penske

9

Marcus Ericsson

85

7.0080

3

0

14

1:12.4519

  

11

1:49:45.0891

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

10

Takuma Sato

85

7.9449

3

0

14

1:12.5775

  

15

1:49:46.0260

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

11

Conor Daly

85

9.3596

3

0

14

1:12.3675

  

8

1:49:47.4407

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

12

Christian Lundgaard

85

9.8379

3

0

82

1:12.8694

2

4

1:49:47.9190

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

13

Felix Rosenqvist

85

10.6234

3

0

15

1:12.6794

  

19

1:49:48.7045

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

14

Ed Jones

85

12.1199

3

0

18

1:12.6711

  

17

1:49:50.2010

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

15

Sebastien Bourdais

85

12.5781

3

0

64

1:12.7889

  

14

1:49:50.6592

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

16

Simon Pagenaud

85

16.4169

3

0

17

1:12.7249

7

12

1:49:54.4980

Chevy

Team Penske

17

Scott Dixon

85

17.1924

3

1

12

1:12.6212

  

26

1:49:55.2735

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

18

Ryan Hunter-Reay

85

17.3273

3

0

16

1:12.5553

  

13

1:49:55.4084

Honda

Andretti Autosport

19

Jimmie Johnson

85

18.1585

3

0

13

1:12.7003

  

22

1:49:56.2396

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

20

Max Chilton

85

18.7489

3

0

63

1:13.0440

  

18

1:49:56.8300

Chevy

Carlin

21

Helio Castroneves

85

19.5451

3

0

16

1:12.8600

  

23

1:49:57.6262

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

22

James Hinchcliffe

85

20.8450

3

0

63

1:13.1098

  

24

1:49:58.9261

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

23

Scott McLaughlin

85

21.0115

3

0

19

1:12.7693

  

21

1:49:59.0926

Chevy

Team Penske

24

Rinus VeeKay

85

22.4946

3

0

14

1:12.4642

  

9

1:50:00.5757

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

25

Cody Ware

83

2 LAPS

4

0

24

1:13.8887

  

27

1:50:04.5253

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

26

Dalton Kellett

81

4 LAPS

4

131

17

1:14.4409

  

28

1:50:12.2303

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

27

Alex Palou

67

Mechanical

3

19

64

1:12.1074

  

6

1:23:45.3936

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

28

RC Enerson

12

Mechanical

3

187

6

1:14.6763

  

25

26:30.1145

Chevy

Top Gun Racing

 

 

 

shares
comments
Miles: “Too early to tell” if IndyCar can return to Iowa

Previous article

Miles: “Too early to tell” if IndyCar can return to Iowa
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

2
Other rally

Rally of Melbourne: Official Results

3
MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

8 h
Latest news
IMS IndyCar: Power dominates for 40th win, agony for Palou
IndyCar

IMS IndyCar: Power dominates for 40th win, agony for Palou

1 h
Miles: “Too early to tell” if IndyCar can return to Iowa
IndyCar

Miles: “Too early to tell” if IndyCar can return to Iowa

4 h
IMS IndyCar: Ericsson leads Rossi in raceday warm-up
IndyCar

IMS IndyCar: Ericsson leads Rossi in raceday warm-up

6 h
Power misses pole, but happy he’s back in the groove again
IndyCar

Power misses pole, but happy he’s back in the groove again

17 h
O’Ward: Portland test put Arrow McLaren SP “where we belong”
IndyCar

O’Ward: Portland test put Arrow McLaren SP “where we belong”

18 h
Latest videos
IndyCar: RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car 01:48
IndyCar
Aug 13, 2021

IndyCar: RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car

Veekay shares IMS Road Course secrets with Byron in Chevy Simulator 01:01
IndyCar
Aug 13, 2021

Veekay shares IMS Road Course secrets with Byron in Chevy Simulator

IndyCar: Meyer Shank Racing suggest Pagenaud as possible candidate 00:57
IndyCar
Aug 12, 2021

IndyCar: Meyer Shank Racing suggest Pagenaud as possible candidate

IndyCar: Bob Jenkins: 1947-2021 05:24
IndyCar
Aug 10, 2021

IndyCar: Bob Jenkins: 1947-2021

IndyCar: Legendary IMS broadcaster Bob Jenkins dies 00:48
IndyCar
Aug 10, 2021

IndyCar: Legendary IMS broadcaster Bob Jenkins dies

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Miles: “Too early to tell” if IndyCar can return to Iowa
IndyCar

Miles: “Too early to tell” if IndyCar can return to Iowa

IMS IndyCar: Ericsson leads Rossi in raceday warm-up Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

IMS IndyCar: Ericsson leads Rossi in raceday warm-up

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Trending Today

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Rally of Melbourne: Official Results
Other rally Other rally

Rally of Melbourne: Official Results

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021

Latest news

IMS IndyCar: Power dominates for 40th win, agony for Palou
IndyCar IndyCar

IMS IndyCar: Power dominates for 40th win, agony for Palou

Miles: “Too early to tell” if IndyCar can return to Iowa
IndyCar IndyCar

Miles: “Too early to tell” if IndyCar can return to Iowa

IMS IndyCar: Ericsson leads Rossi in raceday warm-up
IndyCar IndyCar

IMS IndyCar: Ericsson leads Rossi in raceday warm-up

Power misses pole, but happy he’s back in the groove again
IndyCar IndyCar

Power misses pole, but happy he’s back in the groove again

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.